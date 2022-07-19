SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox jumped out to a 9-0 lead and coasted to a 14-3 victory over Sioux Falls Post 15 in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Liam Villanueva went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Dylan Howe and Aiden Mulder each had two hits. Brett Taggart, Jack Brandt, Ethan Carlson, Devon Coe, Dylan Hawgood and Eli Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Kaden Hunhoff went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out five, for the win.
The Greysox finish the regular season at home against Renner on Thursday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Black Sox 16, S.F. East 5
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox scored in six of seven innings to pound Sioux Falls East in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Cohen Zahrbock had three hits and Trey Sager doubled twice for Yankton. Evan Serck and Matthew Sheldon each doubled and singled. Owen Wishon had two hits and three RBI. Easton Nelson also had two hits. Mark Kathol added a triple and three RBI in the victory.
Kael Garry pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win. Sager struck out two in two innings of shutout relief.
The Black Sox finish the regular season with two games in Sioux Falls on Saturday, facing Sioux Falls East at 1 p.m. and Sioux Falls West at 3 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox used a seven-run third inning to claim a 13-4 victory over the Watertown White Sox in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Brett Taggart and Aiden Mulder each had two hits for Yankton. Dylan Howe had a double and three RBI. Liam Villanueva had a hit and four RBI. Jack Brandt, Eli Anderson and Noah Hansen each had a hit in the victory.
Howe picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest.
SIOUX FALLS — The Renner Dukes used a five-run third inning to pull away from the Yankton Black Sox 10-4 in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Kaden Hughes doubled and singled. Easton Nelson tripled, Owen Wishon doubled, and Evan Serck, Trey Sager and Mark Kathol each had a hit in the effort.
Kathol took the loss. Cohen Zahrbock struck out four in three innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.