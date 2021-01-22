All-session tickets for the South Dakota State Class A Wrestling Tournament for adults and students are now on sale through the Yankton School District administrative building, 2410 West City Limits Road.
The state tournament is set for Feb. 25-27 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. These tickets are for Class A sessions only.
Tickets must be paid for at the time the order is placed. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.
Ticket must be ordered by Monday, Feb. 1, at 4:30 p.m. in order to purchase them through the school district. Ticket orders must be made during regular business hours at the administrative building.
