HURON — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars, led by a 28-point, 16-rebound double-double from Coral Mason, won their second straight South Dakota Class B Girls State Championship against the Wall Eagles 71-61 Saturday at Huron Arena.
Wall went on an 11-1 run to get within four, 49-45, near the end of the third quarter, but an ensuing 9-2 run by the Cougars helped them to reclaim control of the contest, 58-47, with 4:52 remaining. The closest Wall got within the rest of the game was eight points.
The first half went back-and-forth until V-H used a 7-0 run to take a 34-27 halftime lead.
Denae Mach added 16 points and six rebounds for No. 3 seed V-H (23-3), while Charley Nelson registered 14 points, making three 3-pointers in the first half. Estelle Lee registered eight points and three assists.
No. 5 seed Wall (20-6) was led by Paige Kjerstad’s 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Nora Dinger registered 13 points. Alexis Stephan added 11 points for the Eagles.
VIBORG-HURLEY (23-3) 17 17 17 20 — 71
WALL (20-6) 17 10 18 16 — 61
