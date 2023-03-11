HURON — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars, led by a 28-point, 16-rebound double-double from Coral Mason, won their second straight South Dakota Class B Girls State Championship against the Wall Eagles 71-61 Saturday at Huron Arena.

Wall went on an 11-1 run to get within four, 49-45, near the end of the third quarter, but an ensuing 9-2 run by the Cougars helped them to reclaim control of the contest, 58-47, with 4:52 remaining. The closest Wall got within the rest of the game was eight points.

