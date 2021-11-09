SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, honored for the second consecutive week and for the sixth time in her career, contributed 36 kills, 5.14 per set, as the Coyotes posted a three-set win over Western Illinois and a four-set win over St. Thomas.
She posted a three-set season high of 19 kills to go along with eight digs and one ace in the sweep over Western Illinois. She tallied 17 kills and hit a four-set season high of .481 against St. Thomas.
“Juhnke had another good weekend in helping us secure two more wins,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “It is a great time in the season for her to be playing some of her best volleyball and I look forward to continuing to watch her do just that!”
South Dakota, 15-8 overall and winners of five straight, take a 12-2 Summit League record into Thursday’s match with Denver, also 12-2 in the Summit.
