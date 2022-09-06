SIOUX FALLS — Yankton shot a 315 to finish second in a boys’ golf quadrangular on Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course.
Brandon Valley won with a 308. Sioux Falls Lincoln was a close third with a 316.
Brandon Valley’s Owen Jorgenson earned medalist honors with a 73, one stroke better than Yankton’s Henry Homstad (74). Lincoln’s Jack Hilgenberg was third at 75.
Also for Yankton, Dawson Vellek shot 79, Easton Vellek shot 80 and Ryker Larsen carded an 82.
Next up for Yankton is the Bucks’ home Invitational, Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.
Yankton shot 351 to finish third in the JV portion, won by Brandon Valley (338). Brandon Valley’s Colby Meyer shot 81 to lead the way.
Yankton was led by Evan Ness and Miles Krajewski, who each shot 84. Michael Horning shot 91 and Parker Riley added a 92 for the Bucks.
Vermillion 161, EPJ 183
ELK POINT — Vermillion posted a nine-hole team score of 161 to beat Elk Point-Jefferson in a boys’ golf dual on Tuesday. EPJ finished at 183.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen shot 38 to earn top honors. Three golfers shot 39: EPJ’s Carter Langle, and Vermillion’s Carter Hansen and Kade Reuvers.
Vermillion also won the JV dual, 193 to 236.
