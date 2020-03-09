The Yankton High School Adult Athletic Booster Club and J.J. Benji’s are offering Bucks and Gazelles state tournament t-shirts. Orders will be taken until Thursday, March 12.
T-shirts are available in unisex sizing in youth (S-L) and adult (S-4XL). The black Bucks T-shirt will have the Bucks roster on the back and the black Gazelles T-shirt will have the Gazelles roster on the back. The red T-shirt and the white T-shirt will be blank on the back.
Order forms can be picked up and dropped off at the YHS Activities Office, YHS Library, YMS Attendance Office and JJ Benji’s.
