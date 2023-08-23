VERMILLION — South Dakota junior cornerback Myles Harden has been named to the 11th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist, which is regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game. The 75th Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama. In each of the past three years, the Senior Bowl has had 100 or more players drafted to the NFL.
Harden is one of 721 student-athletes in all of college football to be named to the list and one of 12 representing the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Only seven conferences across the country have more representatives than the MVFC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.