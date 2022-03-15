SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota women’s tennis player Jana Lazarevic has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League women’s tennis Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, went 2-0 last weekend with Summit League wins over Denver and Kansas City. Overall, she has won five straight matches at No. 2 singles and is 5-1 in that spot this season.
She earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Denver and a 6-4, 6-2 win over Kansas City and is 3-0 in Summit League play this season.
Her 52 career singles victories rank fifth on the school’s all-time charts.
“It is great that the Summit League has recognized Jana as the athlete of the week, coach Brett Barnett said. “She had an outstanding weekend on court for us beating nationally ranked Denver and Kansas City.
“She played at such a high level in both matches and was in total control the whole time.”
South Dakota (7-9, 2-1 in Summit) has only one match this week, a Saturday road test, at Oral Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.