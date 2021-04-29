MADISON — Vermillion’s top four golfers all broke 100 as the Tanagers beat Madison 387 to 431 in a girls’ golf dual on Thursday at Madison Country Club.
Megan Brady shot 93 and Stephanie Carr carded a 97 to lead Vermillion. Kensie Mulheron shot 98 and Kaitlin Tracy carded a 99 to complete the Tanager scorecard.
For Madison, Alison Vacanti shot 98 and Eleni Sims shot 99 to lead the way.
Madison earned JV honors, 475 to 487 over Vermillion. Vermillion won junior high honors, 299 to 305 over the Bulldogs.
VARSITY: Vermillion 387, Madison 431
INDIVIDUAL: Megan Brady V 93, Stephanie Carr V 97, Alison Vacanti M 98, Kensie Mulheron V 98, Eleni Sims M 99, Kaitlin Tracy V 99, Emma Willert V 109, Julia Dossett M 116, Georgia Johnson V 116, Penelope Corbin M 118, Abby Palmquist M 119, Delaney Gerry M 123, Saige Jorgenson V 124, Chloe Schneider M 143
