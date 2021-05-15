VERMILLION - South Dakota freshman runner Sara Reifenrath won three events Saturday, and the North Dakota State Bison swept the men’s and women’s titles at the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Vermillion.
Reifenrath won the 200-meter (23.39 seconds) and 400-meter dashes (53.27) for the Coyotes Saturday. She also ran on the runner-up 4x100-meter relay team and the winning 4x400-meter relay team. Reifenrath’s leg of the 4x400 relay was 52.3 seconds.
“I think sometimes it can be really hard to like push through (the last race),” Reifenrath said, “But I was kind of thinking about the last time I did a four by four my junior year of high school and I feel like I kind of like gave up and that ended up being my last race of high school and I didn't know that. So I feel like you can't take races like that for granted.”
Reifenrath set new record marks in the 200-meter dash (23.39) and the 4x400 (3:42.05). The 200-meter dash time tied the record set in 2014.
“I've been really putting in the work at practice,” Reifenrath said. “I rested well before the meet so I was prepared to run fast, and I tried not to take it out too hard in prelims to save my legs for today. And I think the weather helps, it's a lot easier to warm up when it's pretty warm out.”
Reifenrath was honored following the meet, winning the Outdoor Women’s Newcomer of the Year, and the Women’s Most Outstanding Performer Award. Reifenrath also won the Indoor Newcomer of the Year earlier this spring. Despite the lost year due to COVID-19, the Hartington, Nebraska native shined in her freshman year at USD.
“I didn't know that I was really in contention for the most Outstanding Performer,” Reifenrath said. “I didn't even know you could really get two (awards). That was definitely a surprise, a welcome surprise for me, so that was really awesome.”
The Coyote women came up short in the team title, finishing second with 199 points. The Bison claimed the team crown with 241.5 points. South Dakota State finished third with 125.5 points.
Eerik Haamer and the men’s pole vault squad, along with the men’s high jump squad, boosted the USD men on day three. Haamer cleared 18-4 ½ to claim the pole vault title. Teammate Ethan Bray also cleared the same bar, but passed on 18-8 ¼ and placed second.
“Our team is incredibly competitive,” Haamer said. “I mean, Ethan Bray jumped 18-4 and a half too, coming off of an injury, and that was really surprising. I'm just happy that I can be on the top of my game and compete at the highest level.”
Haamer, the freshman from Estonia, was tied with Bray and SDSU vaulter Trent Francom at 18-4 ¾ for the top mark in the Summit League coming into the championships. All three rank in the top 10 nationally.
“I think today's competition really shows that when I jumped 18-4 and a half at indoor nationals, it wasn't a flash of lightning or anything,” Haamer said. “I think I showed great consistency today considering that I’ve been having problems with my sciatic nerve in my performance.”
In the men’s high jump, Zach Anderson won his fourth consecutive outdoor high jump title. Anderson cleared 7-2 ¾ to win the title. Teammates Jack Durst and Travis Larson tied for second at 6-10 ¾.
The NDSU men claimed the team title, scoring 238 points. The Jackrabbits finished second with 221 points and USD third with 204 points.
In total, eight Summit League Championship records were broken Saturday. The first record breaking performance came in the first track event of the day. The USD men’s 4x100-meter relay squad ran a 39.94 to break the old mark of 40.40.
Demar Francis, who ran on the 4x100 team, picked up a second record for USD on the day. Francis ran a 46.45 400-meter dash time to win the event and break the meet record of 46.68. Francis won Men’s Outdoor Newcomer of the Year. Reifenrath pick up the 200 record and was a part of the 4x400 record for USD.
NDSU’s Jennie Baragar-Petrash set the new meet record in the 1,500-meters at 4:16.23. Oral Roberts’ Sasha Well set a new meet record in the 100-meter hurdles at 13.3 seconds.
South Dakota State’s Coby Hilton set the new conference mark in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.57 seconds. SDSU earned a second meet record, this one in the men’s 5,000-meters. Joshua Yeager ran a 14:24.31 to set the new record mark.
In the field, USD’s Jessie Sullivan won the men’s discus, throwing 174-5. Hugo Morvan won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.96 for the Coyotes. Holly Gerberding won the 400-meter hurdles at 1:00.37. Gerberding also ran on the 4x400 team with Reifenrath.
A trio of former YHS standouts competed for South Dakota State Saturday. Jaiden Boomsma anchored the 4x100 relay team that finished runner up (45.89), and placed seventh in the 100-meters at 12 seconds.
Both Emma Stewart and Sophie Bisgard competed in the triple jump for SDSU. Bisgard placed eighth at 37-7 ¼.
Next up for Haamer, Reifenrath and other top Summit League performers is the NCAA West Preliminaries in College Station, Texas. Top performers there will head to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
“I would love to run a 52, and I mean, I'd love to qualify for nationals,” Reifenrath said. “I think, if all the pieces fall together and I run really well I definitely think it's a possibility. But honestly, I'm just happy to have the opportunity to run there. I think it'll be really fun and a good time to PR.”
The West Preliminaries run May 26-29 at the campus of Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The NCAA Championships are June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.
