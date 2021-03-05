Nearly from the moment that Indiana Tech set foot on the track at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, they were scoring points.
The Warriors never stopped scoring points, rolling up 111 to run away with the women’s team title at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships. The women’s competition concluded on Friday in Yankton.
William Carey (Mississippi) finished second with 63 points. Great Plains Athletic Conference programs claimed three of the next four spots: Concordia (Nebraska) in third with 49 points, Dordt (Iowa) in fifth with 35 points and Hastings (Nebraska) in sixth with 34 points. Friends (Kansas) broke up the GPAC group, placing fourth with 36 points.
GPAC programs Morningside (14), Doane (11), Dakota Wesleyan (2) and Midland (0.5) also scored in the meet.
Leondra Correia got Indiana Tech on the board early, winning Wednesday’s pentathlon. She would make her presence felt on Friday as well, winning the 60-meter hurdles (8.62) and high jump (5-7), and placing in the long jump and triple jump.
She was not alone for the Warriors in putting in work this week. Indiana Tech’s three other pentathletes, Destiny Copeland (4th), Renique Smith (5th) and Katlyn Jones (12th) also scored points in other events for the Warriors.
“A lot of those girls had never done the pent before this year, and we asked a lot of them,” said Indiana Tech head coach Doug Edgar. “We had one young lady that did 10 events at this championship, if you include all five from the pent. Others sacrificed a point or two in their individual event to set us up that way.”
Friday’s competition started with Correia’s high jump victory — with a personal best, Edgar noted — and the program’s first-ever champion in the race walk, Loanie Cellard (14:33.43).
“That just set the tone for the whole day,” Edgar said. “When you can come out and go first-first, that put everybody on notice that today was going to be a good day for us, and we were ready to compete.”
The Warriors piled up points in bunches. Indiana Tech took home four medals in the long jump, three in the 200-meter dash and two each in the 60-meter dash, 400-meter dash and triple jump.
“We have the advantage that we have a lot of people here,” Edgar said. “We qualified the most ladies to the championship.”
And when the Warriors weren’t making noise in competition, they were making noise for their teammates.
“I think that’s been our team. We had a young lady, Sherita (Lowman), that graduated last year, and everyone knew her because she was the ‘woo-woo’ girl at the national championship,” Edgar said. “Our girls took it upon themselves to keep that culture going: be loud, be cheerful.”
Even if it meant a 6:30 a.m. alarm clock.
“We had every athlete that didn’t make a final was here bright and early cheering on Loanie, and they were ready to go,” Edgar said. “Any time you ask college athletes to get up at 6:45, 6:30, it’s a lot to ask. They showed up and were loud from day one.”
Wiebelhaus Earns All-American Honors Again
A school record in the 60-meter hurdles and the top time in the 1,000-meter run propelled Mount Marty junior Seth Wiebelhaus to an eighth place finish in the heptathlon. The final three events of the heptathlon were the lone men’s events on Friday.
Wiebelhaus scored 4,746 in the seven events and lost a tiebreaker to T.J. Davis of Eastern Oregon for seventh. Lancer sophomore Mason Schleis just missed the awards stand, placing ninth with 4,739 points.
Keiser freshman Philip Stomne, who led after Thursday’s opening events by 135 points, held onto that lead to claim the overall title with 5,211 points. Dickinson State junior Cleet Wrzesinksi was second with 5,079 points.
The day started with Wiebelhaus clocking a school-record 8.58 in the hurdles. Schleis followed with a school record of his own, clearing 4.25 meters (13-11 1/2) in the pole vault. Wiebelhaus then posted the top time in the 1,000 (2:44.38).
“Seth ran a phenomenal 1,000,” Mount Marty head coach Randy Fischer said. “That was the difference for him.”
Schleis didn’t think the pole vault — where he posted the fourth-best mark in the field — was going to go well. He needed multiple attempts to clear three straight heights before clean bars at 4.15 and 4.25 meters.
“I didn’t think I was going to get that high. I had a few misses at 30 centimeters below that,” Schleis said. “Then I finally woke up.”
After a second straight All-American finish — Wiebelhaus was seventh a year ago — and a second straight nationals berth for Schleis, the bar will be raised for the outdoor season and beyond.
“We don’t want to be satisfied with just being in the top 10,” Schleis said. “We want to keep pushing forward.”
Home Away From Home
Traia Hubbard felt right at home at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, and not just because the Dakota State senior is a Yankton native and a graduate of nearby Gayville-Volin.
The Trojans competed at Mount Marty five times this season, including the North Star Athletic Association Championships on Feb. 21.
“We’ve been here a lot,” she said. “It’s kinda cool, almost like a home field advantage.”
Hubbard made the most of that advantage in the shot put, earning a fourth place finish with a toss of 45-0 1/4 (13.72 meters). Nikki Krueger of Carroll (Montana) won with a toss of 46-4 (14.12 meters).
Hubbard is looking forward to the outdoor season, after COVID led to its cancellation in 2020. The NAIA’s response to COVID will also give Hubbard one more season to compete, something she fully plans to take advantage of since she still has one more year left to compete her degree.
“Going into my fifth year, it will be a breeze,” she said.
Distance Workhorse
Huntington freshman Emma Wilson made the rounds on Friday. Actually, about 31 of them.
Wilson won both the mile (4:48.94) and 3,000 (9:58.89), then ran the 1,600-meter anchor leg to Huntington’s winning distance medley relay (11:56.94).
Also winning multiple running events Friday was William Carey’s Aniekeme Etim, who defended her titles in both the 60- (7.35) and 200-meter (24.13) dashes.
William Carey’s Brittany Jones was also a double-winner on Friday, claiming titles in both the long jump (20-0 1/2; 6.11m) and triple jump (40-6; 12.34m). Jones was the defending champion in the long jump.
Also defending their titles on Friday were LaVon Davis of Grand View in the weight throw (63-0 1/4; 19.21m) and Rachel Battershell of Concordia in the 400 (56.03).
Friday’s other winners included Aileen Gurrola (600, 1:33.21) and Aubrey Donley (800, 2:13.69) of Friends, Lisa Voyles (1,000, 2:53.71) of Cumberland and Nygia Pollard (5,000, 17:36.71) of Cornerstone. Southeastern won the 1600 relay in 3:49.12, while Taylor won the 3200 relay in 9:18.25.
The final day of men’s competition is today (Saturday), beginning at 9 a.m.
