MINNEAPOLIS — South Dakota overcame a slow start to beat St. Thomas 26-28, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 in Summit League volleyball action on Thursday.
"Tonight was absolutely a team win," said USD head coach Leanne Williamson in a media release. "We got better as a team as the match progressed and that is something that we have been talking a lot about as a group.
“When we were faced with adversity today, we responded in a positive way which helped us earn that win."
Brynn Paumen had a near-perfect hitting night, recording 15 kills on 20 swings with no errors, to lead USD (15-2, 4-1 Summit). Elizabeth Juhnke had a team-high 19 kills, as well as 10 digs and three blocks (one solo). Madison Harms posted 14 kills and six blocks (three solo).
“Brynn was outstanding tonight,” Williamson said. “She scored the ball at a high rate on the offensive end, and disrupted their offense with her block.”
Also for USD, Brooklyn Schramm had 35 assists, with Madi Woodin recording 18 assists. Lolo Weideman had a match-high 29 digs. Kamryn Farris added 15 digs in the victory.
“Lolo also had a great match on the defensive end as she continues to anchor our defense,” Williamson said.
Lauren Galvin led St. Thomas (2-16, 0-6 Summit) with 18 kills. Tezra Rudzitis had 13 kills. Ava Wild finished with four blocks, with Claire Ricard and Emma Goerger (one solo) each posting three blocks. Allie Kopp had 24 assists and 10 digs. Carrie Rutledge added 22 digs in the effort.
USD continues its road swing at Western Illinois on Saturday. Start time is set for noon.
