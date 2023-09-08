SIOUX FALLS — Yankton earned a 7-2 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt in girls’ tennis action on Friday.
Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Addison Gordon, Karalyn Koerner and Meagan Scott each won in singles play for Yankton. Nora Krajewski and Koerner each scored 10-0 victories in their matches.
Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Scott and Koerner each earned 10-0 victories in doubles play.
Yankton is home on Tuesday, taking on Mitchell and Lincoln in a triangular. Start time is 11 a.m.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Emma Engel 10-0; 2, Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Abigail Paulsen 10-2; Addison Gordon Y def. Kristen Schlueter 10-2; Vada Jacoby R def. Elise Koller 10-6; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Riplie Petersen 10-0; Meagan Scott Y def. Iria Gomez Nevado 10-8
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Engel-Paulsen 10-0; Jacoby-Schlueter R def. Sienna Cuka-Koller 10-2; Scott-Koerner Y def. Nevaeh Woldt-Petersen 10-0
JV: Woldt R def. Cuka 10-8
