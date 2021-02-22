The Yankton boys’ basketball team remains No. 2 in Class AA in this week’s South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Washington, with 17 first-place votes, remains atop the Class AA poll, while Yankton received the other first-place vote. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, O’Gorman and Brandon Valley round out the top-5.
Vermillion remains the unanimous No. 1 in Class A boys, followed by Sioux Valley, Sioux Falls Christian, Dakota Valley and Winner.
De Smet is also once again the unanimous No. 1 in Class A boys, followed by Canistota, Howard, Viborg-Hurley and Dell Rapids St. Mary.
On the girls’ side, Sioux Falls Washington (AA) and Corsica-Stickney (B) remain No. 1, while St. Thomas More and West Central stay tied for No. 1 in Class A.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (17) 13-1 88 1
2. Yankton (1) 15-3 73 2
3. Roosevelt 12-5 51 3
4. O’Gorman 11-6 29 NR
5. Brandon Valley 12-6 15 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 6.
Class A
1. Vermillion (18) 19-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 19-1 71 3
3. SF Christian 14-4 46 2
4. Dakota Valley 17-2 44 4
5. Winner 18-2 17 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 2.
Class B
1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1
2. Canistota 18-2 65 4
3. Howard 17-3 57 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 14-4 37 2
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 15-4 15 5
Receiving votes: White River 4, Platte-Geddes 1, Potter County 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 13-2 90 1
2. Harrisburg 16-2 72 3
3. Aberdeen Central 16-2 50 2
4. O’Gorman 14-5 37 4
5. Brandon Valley 12-5 14 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 5, Mitchell 2.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (10) 19-1 80 T-1
2. West Central (7) 18-2 79 T-1
3. Winner (1) 18-2 56 3
4. Hamlin 18-2 37 4
5. SF Christian 17-3 18 5
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 18-2 82 1
2. Castlewood (6) 17-0 76 2
3. White River (1) 18-1 57 3
4. Ethan 17-3 35 4
5. Hanson 16-3 16 RV
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Howard 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.