MITCHELL — It took overtime to pull it out, but the Yankton Gazelles pulled out a 56-53 win over Mitchell Friday night inside the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
“I’m really proud of how we battled,” Gazelles head coach Trey Krier said. “We had to battle through adversity and we battled back.”
The Gazelles held a slim 23-19 halftime lead, but saw that lead slip away in the third quarter and Mitchell started to pull away early in the fourth.
The Gazelles responded by fight and clawing their way back into it, in large part to big shots by Claire Tereshinski and Ellie Karolevitz, and held a three-point 49-46 lead. Mitchell’s Taylor Giblin drained a three-pointer as time expired and the game went to overtime.
Just like in the fourth quarter, Mitchell jumped out early, scoring first in the overtime period. Yankton was able to hang around, and a three-poitner from Tereshinski set the Gazelles back up with a minute to play.
“She (Tereshinski) stepped up for us,” Krier said. “She battled a flu bug in the Aberdeen Central game and didn’t play the way she wanted to, and then we had the long break before tonight. She looked for the shots when we needed them.”
Tereshinski tallied 16 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter or overtime. Karolevitz tallied 23 points, scoring 15 in the first half to give Yankton the halftime lead. Kate Beeman added nine points. Jordynn Salvatori didn’t play.
“We talked a lot early in the season that we weren’t in good enough condition,” Krier said. “But tonight we had kids get tired and battle through it to make plays.”
Yankton has now won back-to-back games by three points after the win over Aberdeen Central Dec. 21.
“You can’t simulate the finish of games the way we had to win tonight in practice, so that’s a big confidence builder going forward,” Krier said.
Sawyer Stoebner tallied 15 points and Sarah Sebert 12 for Mitchell. Giblin added 11 points.
The Gazelles are at home against Harrisburg Tuesday.
In the JV game, Mitchell claimed a 31-22 victory. For Yankton, Emma Herrboldt finished with eight points and five rebounds.
In the ‘C’ game, Yankton fell to Mitchell 50-6. Kenzie Giziewski scored three points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
YANKTON (2-3, 2-1)
Jillian Eidsness 2 0-0 5, Ellie Karolevitz 8 6-14 23, Claire Tereshinski 6 0-3 16, Kate Beeman 2 1-4 9, Molly Savey 1 1-2 3, Bailey LaCroix 0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 0 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19 8-23 56.
MITCHELL (1-5, 0-4)
Taylor Giblin 4 0-0 11, Lauren VanOverschelde 3 1-2 8, Sawyer Stoebner 5 5-11 15, Sarah Sebert 4 1-4 12, Addie Siemsen 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Christensen 0 1-2 1, Keria Hofer 0 0-0 0, Aliyah Howard 0 0-0 0, Delaney Degen 1 0-0 0, Maddie Kempf 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 16 7-17 53.
YANKTON 11 12 10 16 9 —56
MITCHELL 14 5 14 16 6 —53
Three-Pointers: YHS 8 (Tereshinski 4, Beeman 2, Karolevitz 1, Eidsness 1), MHS 7 (Giblin 3, Sebert 3, VanOverschelde 1).
