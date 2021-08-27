BERESFORD — The Sioux Falls Christian boys and Luverne girls claimed team honors at the Beresford Invitational cross country meet, held Friday at The Bridges at Beresford Golf Course.
The Charger boys scored a perfect 10, pushing the first four boys across the line in the 5,000-meter event: Isaac Davelaar (16:05.23), Patrick Vogel (16:34.36), Daniel Colby (16:44.49) and Maksim Strizheus (17:04.98). Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartlet was fifth in 17:12.24.
Dakota Valley was second in the boys’ team race, scoring 65 points. Vermillion (87), Luverne, Minnesota (90) and Lennox (95) rounded out the first five teams.
Luverne edged Sioux Falls Christian 27 to 29 for the girls’ title. Vermillion (37), Tea Area (68), Lennox (75) and Elk Point-Jefferson (82) rounded out the team scoring.
SFC’s Ellie Maddox won the girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:08.56. Luverne claimed the next two spots, with Jenna DeBates (19:29.77) second and Tenley Nelson (19:50.30) third. Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb (19:55.41) was fourth, with Ethan-Parkston senior Lindsey Roth (19:58.30) in fifth.
In the JV boys’ race, Sioux Falls Christian pushed six of the first seven runners across for the team title. SFC’s Bennett Wassenaar won the 4,000-meter race, finishing in 14:28.22.
Baltic’s Hailey Tiahrt won the JV girls’ race, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 16:48.19. SFC won the team title, beating Baltic on a tiebreaker.
In the 3,000-meter meter junior high races, Tea Area’s Grace Bialas (12:06.91) won the girls’ race and SFC’s Levi VanderLeest (9:50.97) won the boys’ race. SFC swept both team titles.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Luverne 27, Sioux Falls Christian 29, Vermillion 37, Tea Area 68, Lennox 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 82
TOP 20: 1, Ellie Maddox, S.F. Christian 19:08.56; 2, Jenna DeBates, Luverne 19:29.77; 3, Tenley Nelson, Luverne 19:50.30; 4, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 19:55.41; 5, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 19:58.30; 6, Katie Hartke, Martin County West 20:00.32; 7, Margaret Vogel, S.F. Christian 20:02.81; 8, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 20:40.88; 9, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:47.80; 10, Kelsey Schmit, Lennox 20:48.53; 11, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:16.94; 12, Corinne Braun, S.F. Christian 21:18.73; 13, Grace Ingebreteson, Luverne 21:19.39; 14, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 21:36.30; 15, Ashton Massey, Menno 21:39.57; 16, Kayla Bloemendaal, Luverne 21:43.40; 17, Ella Merriman, Beresford 21:47.07; 18, Olivia Formisano, Vermillion 21:47.50; 19, Grace Gannon, Canton 21:56.46; 20, Sydney Campbell, S.F. Christian 22:00.84
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 10, Dakota Valley 65, Vermillion 87, Luverne 90, Lennox 95, West Central 111, Ethan-Parkston 112, Tea Area 122, Freeman Academy-Marion 124, Elk Point-Jefferson 160, Bon Homme 188, McCook Central-Montrose 214
Top 20: 1, Isaac Davelaar, S.F. Christian 16:05.23; 2, Patrick Vogel, S.F. Christian 16:34.36; 3, Daniel Colby, S.F. Christian 16:44.49; 4, Maksim Strizheus, S.F. Christian 17:04.98; 5, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 17:12.24; 6, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 17:21.15; 7, Jamesson Forsberg, Martin County West 17:27.16; 8, Cameron Wells, Beresford 17:33.53; 9, Derrek Vander Leest, S.F. Christian 17:34.15; 10, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 17:34.16; 11, Cloy McVey, Lennox 17:35.52; 12, Griffen Jarchow, Luverne 17:41.04; 13, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 17:41.08; 14, Ben Strunk, West Central 17:41.22; 15, Preston Bohl, Garretson 17:57.95; 16, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 18:04.77; 17, Carson Engbers, S.F. Christian 18:05.84; 18, Jonathon Roth, West Central 18:06.38; 19, Owen Janiszeski, Luverne 18:08.54; 20, John Gronewold, Baltic 18:09.76
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.