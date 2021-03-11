Dickinson State made the most of its trip south from North Dakota by sweeping Mount Marty in a college softball doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Sertoma Park.
The visiting Blue Hawks won by scores of 18-13 and 7-2.
Complete stats from the opening game were not available.
In game two, the Blue Hawks took advantage of six Mount Marty errors to earn the doubleheader sweep.
Makenzi Rockwell went 3-4 for the Lancers, while Emma Burns added two hits, and Bailey Kortan, Kelly Amezcua, Molly McCloud and Abby Thomas all had one hit. Jill Orwig pitched four innings in a losing effort.
Mount Marty, now 7-6, is off until a Jan. 20 doubleheader against Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.
