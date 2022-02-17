WAYNE, Neb. — Allen, Nebraska standout Joshua Olesen will attend Wayne State College and compete in track and field for the Wildcats, the institution announced on Thursday.
Olesen has posted bests of 47-5 in the shot put and 121-0 in the discus at Allen. He will compete for Tri County Northeast, the co-op between Allen and Emerson-Hubbard, this spring.
Olesen played on four playoff teams in football for Allen, earning honorable mention All-State honors as a senior. He has been chosen for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Game this summer in Norfolk.
Also a basketball player for Tri County Northeast, Olesen averages 10 points per game for the Wolfpack.
Olesen joins Bloomfield’s Dalton Gieselman as area athletes signing with the Wildcats for the 2022 recruiting class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.