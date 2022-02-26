RIO VERDE, Ariz. – The South Dakota women’s golf team broke a program record en route to a top-five placement after two days at the Rio Verde Invite. The team shot 6-over par Saturday in Arizona which is a record for the lowest round relative to par in team history. The 294 the Coyotes shot was the second-fewest strokes in one round in program history. After two rounds, USD moved up four spots from yesterday and is now in fifth place heading into the final round on Sunday.
The Coyotes’ lowest scorer of the day was Akari Hayashi. Hayashi tied a career-low score with a 2-under 70 in round two. She birdied four holes on the day and is tied for ninth place after two completed rounds.
Megan Munneke carded a 1-under par 71 in her second round, setting a new career-low for the senior from Champlin, Minnesota. She scored five birdies on the day including four of her last seven holes to place herself in a tie for 23rd place individually.
Laerke Jensen bounced back from a tough day yesterday with a 1-over par 73 in round two. Jensen sank two birdies on the back nine and is tied for 27th place with an 8-over par total score.
Danica Badura shot an 8-over 80 on the second day. Badura recorded one birdie on the day and is tied for 27th place after two rounds of play. Paige Hoffman carded a 9-over par 81 to round out the lineup for South Dakota. Hoffman scored two birdies on the front nine and is tied for 62nd place after the round on Saturday.
The Coyotes look to cement a top-five placement with a final round tomorrow morning. The third round is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT from White Wing Golf Course in Rio Verde, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.