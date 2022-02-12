The Yankton Bucks used an early 19-0 run to build an early lead and hit four third-quarter three-pointers to put the game out of reach in a 59-39 victory over Rapid City Central in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Jaden Kral scored 16 points for Yankton, 9-7. Drew Ryken hit four three-pointers off the bench, finishing with 14 points. Michael Mors scored 12 points off the bench. Rugby Ryken had six assists in the victory.
Jace Brown scored a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the second half, for Central. Cael Meisman added 13 points.
Yankton scored the game’s first six points, answered by six straight from Central. But the Cobblers had no answer for what came next.
Beginning with two Kral shots in the lane, one each on either side of a Drew Ryken three-pointer, the Bucks offense got rolling. Mors followed with the next 10 points, five each on either side of the quarter break, and Kral added the finishing touch to a 19-point run.
“Coach said we had to come out (today) like we lost last night,” Kral said. “We needed to go out right away. We didn’t want them to stay in the game long.”
Yankton head coach Chris Haynes credited Mors with being a spark off the bench for the Bucks.
“I though Michael did a good job of getting things going,” he said. “He hit a couple from outside, went to the basket for a couple. He’s been doing a good job all year for us.”
After trailing by as many as 20, 28-8, the Cobblers clipped the margin down to 15 by halftime. Central cut the margin all the way down to 12, 36-24, late in the third quarter.
“Their zone to start the second half, it took us a little while to adjust,” Haynes said. “Rugby did a good job of getting into the middle of that zone, attacking it.”
The Bucks’ bench players again played a role in getting the offense going. Mors hit Drew Ryken with a cross-court pass, and Ryken converted it for three points. After Mors scored on a putback, Drew Ryken drained another three — this time off a Rugby Ryken pass. Cody Oswald, Mac Ryken and Kral each hit three-pointers as Yankton built the lead back to 20 points, 53-33.
Both teams played Friday night — the Bucks winning over Rapid City Stevens and Central losing at Harrisburg — but the Bucks showed little residual effects from the short turn-around.
“We do this every year. It’s a discipline thing,” Kral said. “Everyone got home (after Friday’s game), got their rest. Then they got here during early, got moving early and shot around, stretched and all that.”
The Bucks now prepare for their final home game of the regular season, Thursday against Class A power Tea Area. It will be Senior Night, with Kral, Dylan Prouty and Colton Potts recognized.
“Tea is pretty good. We have to have a good week of practice to get ready,” Kral said. “It’s going to mean a lot to us seniors.”
Yankton won the JV game 71-53 behind 21 points from Isaiah Schelhaas. Drew Ryken scored 11 points. Landon Potts and Mors each scored 10 points in the win.
Central beat Yankton 55-36 in the sophomore game. Matthew Sheldon led the Bucks with 19 points. Landon Potts had 15 points and Tucker Gilmore scored nine points for Yankton.
Yankton won the freshmen ‘A’ game 58-41. Sheldon scored 19 points and Trey Sager netted 11 points for the Bucks.
Yankton also won the freshmen ‘B’ game 51-34, led by 17 points from Sager. Cohen Zahrbock added 13 points.
YANKTON (9-7)
Drew Ryken 4-8 2-2 14, Mac Ryken 2-3 0-0 5, Rugby Ryken 2-8 2-2 7, Dylan Prouty 0-4 0-0 0, Cody Oswald 2-2 0-0 5, Isaiah Schelhaas 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Ness 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Grotenhuis 0-1 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 7-11 1-2 16, Michael Mors 5-7 0-0 12, Colton Potts 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 5-6 59.
R.C. CENTRAL (4-12)
Jon Suarez 0 0-0 0, Jet Janvrin 1 2-4 4, Reno Lowe 1 0-0 3, Jace Brown 7 2-2 19, Keishawn Beasley 0 0-0 0, Cameron Steidley 0 0-0 0, Cael Meisman 6 1-2 13, Kelby Comes Killing 0 0-0 0, Will Paepke 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15 5-8 39.
YANKTON 18 15 17 9 — 59
R.C. CENTRAL 6 12 13 8 — 39
Three-Pointer: Y 9 (D. Ryken 4, Mors 2, M. Ryken 1, R. Ryken 1, Oswald 1, Kral 1), C 4 (Brown 3, Lowe 1). Personal Fouls: Y 13, C 9. Fouled Out: None.
