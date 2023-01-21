BROOKINGS — South Dakota women’s track and field team dominated the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational on Saturday by winning 12 of the 16 events and running away with the team title inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

The Coyote women piled up 224 points to easily outdistance runner-up North Dakota State (118) and host South Dakota State (108.5). On the men’s side, South Dakota finished third with 106.5 points, behind South Dakota State (123) and North Dakota State (118.5).

