BROOKINGS — South Dakota women’s track and field team dominated the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational on Saturday by winning 12 of the 16 events and running away with the team title inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The Coyote women piled up 224 points to easily outdistance runner-up North Dakota State (118) and host South Dakota State (108.5). On the men’s side, South Dakota finished third with 106.5 points, behind South Dakota State (123) and North Dakota State (118.5).
Ella Byers won a pair of individual races, Erin Kinney set the meet and school record and Jacy Pulse capped the meet by running down two teams on the final stretch of the 4x400 meter relay to win at the tape.
Byers, a junior, opened the meet by leading a 1-2 Coyote finish in the mile, crossing the line in 4:55.92, just ahead of teammate Abrielle Jirele, who clocked 4:57.21. She later won the 1,000 in 2:55.20.
Kinney, a third-year sophomore, set a record for the third straight meet, this time she blazed to a 7.35 clocking in the 60-meter prelims and came back later to win the race in 7.38 seconds in the finals. She also posted a personal indoor best in the 200, finishing second in 24.13 seconds.
Pulse, a third-year sophomore, began her meet with a big personal best in the 400, winning the race in 54.29, and jumping from sixth to second all-time. She clocked a relay split of 53.9 as the Coyotes finished in 3:46.22, just ahead of North Dakota State’s 3:46.30. Running ahead of Pulse on the 4x400 were Madison Jochum, Anna Robinson, third in the open 400 and Averi Schmeichel, fifth in the 60 hurdles, where the time ranks fifth fastest all-time indoors.
Jochum, a fourth-year junior, posted a personal best in winning the 800 where her 2:14.53 effort makes her the Summit League leader in the event.
Jirele, a third-year sophomore, used a huge kick in the final 75 meters to chase down Leah Hansen, the Summit League’s Cross Country champion, to win the 3,000 in 9:51.28.
The Coyote women won five of the six field events contested with five different individuals securing first-place efforts.
Danii Anglin led a 1-2 finish in the high jump with a winning effort of 6-0.75 while Carly Haring cleared a season-best 5-8.75 for second.
Marleen Mulla led a 1-5 finish in the pole vault for the Coyotes by clearing 14-3.25 while Meredith Clark claimed the shot put with a 48-4 throw.
South Dakota finished 1-3 in the weight throw as Delaney Smith posted a personal best 66-4.5 mark to win the event, followed by Lydia Knapp (65-1.25) and Kenzie Campbell (60-1.75). Smith moved all the way up to second all-time with her effort while Campbell jumped from 10th to sixth all-time.
Lauren Meyer won the triple jump with a best of 37-2.5 where teammate Matayah Yellowmule, who was fifth in the long jump, was second with an effort of 36-6.75.
The Coyote men, meanwhile, had three individual champions during the meet in Dylan Kautz, Ken-Mark Minkovski and Marshall Faurot.
Kautz, a junior, won a photo finish in the 60-meter dash in 6.82 while Minkovski, a sophomore who was fifth in the 60, posted a personal best in winning the 200 in 21.38, moving to second all-time with the time.
Faurot, a junior, improved on his Summit League lead with a season best clearance of 17-2.25.
For South Dakota State, Jaiden Boosmsma (Yankton) took home runner-up finishes in both the 60-meter dash (7.59) and long jump (19-2 3/4). North Dakota’s Kenna Curry (Elk Point) was sixth in the weight throw (58-6 1/2) and 10th in the shot put (41-9 3/4). Sioux Falls’ Kayla VanOsdel (Gayville) was 11th in the shot put (41-3), with teammate Delanie Van Driel (Lesterville) tied for 14th (40-6).
South Dakota will participate in the two-day Jack Johnson Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28.
