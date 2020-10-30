WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils got off to a strong start, but a combination of a big Bulldog attack and a couple missed opportunities gave Pleasanton a 46-30 victory in the second round of the Nebraska Class D2 football playoffs on Friday.
Pleasanton (9-1) advances to face Sandhills-Thedford in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6. Wynot sees its season end at 6-2.
Kray Kingston passed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 132 yards and another score to lead Pleasanton. Tyce Westland, the Bulldogs’ 6-5, 224-pound end, caught eight passes for 121 yards and three scores. Treven Wendt rushed for 152 yards and a score. Brodrick Paitz also rushed for a score in the victory.
For Wynot, Anthony Haberman rushed for 198 yards and three scores, and passed for 168 yards to lead the way. Owen Sudbeck also rushed for a score. Jack Kuchta had six catches for 101 yards in the effort.
Westland led the Pleasanton defense with 15 tackles, an interception and a blocked punt. Paitz had 12 stops and two fumble recoveries. Wendt picked off a pass and Kingston recovered a fumble in the effort.
Six big momentum swings — five turnovers and the blocked punt — were more than the Blue Devils could overcome, according to head coach Steve Heimes.
“It seemed like every time we got the ball moving, we turned it over,” he said. “You can’t do that against a good team in the playoffs.”
Despite giving up a size advantage — an average of 50 pounds per line spot, according to Coach Heimes — the Blue Devils held their own in the trenches.
“Our defensive and offensive lines really did a good job,” he said.
Haberman had 16 tackles and Garrett Lange had 14 stops, including a sack, for Wynot. Colin Wieseler made 13 stops and picked off a pass. Zach Foxhoven and Sudbeck each had 11 tackles, with Sudbeck also picking off a pass. Peyton Wieseler and Tyler Nicke each recorded a sack in the effort.
Wendt scored on Pleasanton’s opening possession, but four straight Haberman passes to Kuchta, followed by three straight Haberman runs, put Wynot in the endzone for the tying score. After Colin Wieseler picked off a pass just in front of the goal line, the Blue Devils took the lead on a 59-yard Haberman run, giving Wynot a 14-6 edge after one quarter.
“We really played pretty well in the first half,” Coach Heimes said. “We missed some opportunities. That, and the turnovers, did us in.”
Pleasanton got its offense going in the second quarter, with Westland scoring on catches of 13 and 19 yards in the final minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs carried that momentum into the second half, scoring on its first two possessions to stretch the lead to 34-14.
The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 40-14 on Westland’s third touchdown catch of the day. Wynot got its offense going late in the game, with Sudbeck and Haberman each scoring on runs, but consecutive onside kick attempts were recovered by Pleasanton. One set up the Bulldogs’ final score and the other allowed them to run out the clock.
The contest spelled the end of the high school football careers for five Blue Devils: Sudbeck, Trystan Heimes, Peyton Wieseler, Haberman and Lange.
“Those five will be tough to replace,” Coach Heimes said. “That probably 90 percent of our offense, our staples on the offensive and defensive lines, and the majority of our tackles on defense,” Coach Heimes said. “They were willing to do what it took to make the team better.
“They are a special group of kids.”
