MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin freshman forward Matthew Mors announced Tuesday that he will redshirt for the 2021-22 season, according to a release from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
“After talking with Coach Gard, the staff and my family, I thought it would be best for me in the long run to redshirt this season,” Mors said in the release. “In order to get my body ready and get prepared for this level of play, both mentally and physically, I felt this was the best decision for me now.”
A three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year and four-star recruit, Mors set the all-time Class AA boys scoring record amassing over 2,000 points during his prep career. The Yankton native averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior.
Fellow freshman forward Chris Hodges allow announced Tuesday that he would redshirt.
