The Lewis & Clark-Larry Ness Friends of NRA chapter will host its second annual banquet on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Easton Archery Center.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a live auction and raffles. There will also be a free raffle drawing for all veterans and first responders.
There is a cost to attend. Tickets are available at the Easton Archery Center, Dakota Archery and online at friendsofnra.org.
