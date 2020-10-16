FOOTBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 27

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Beresford 0

Brookings 63, Spearfish 0

Burke 14, Alcester-Hudson 6

Canistota-Freeman 40, Hanson 0

Canton 20, Sioux Falls Christian 19

Castlewood 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 8

Chester 22, Baltic 12

Clark/Willow Lake 46, Great Plains Lutheran 14

Colman-Egan 46, Deubrook 0

Corsica/Stickney 50, Gayville-Volin 10

Custer 30, Hot Springs 7

Dakota Hills 38, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Flandreau 14

Florence/Henry 42, Deuel 30

Gregory 36, Kimball/White Lake 29

Huron 27, Tri-Valley 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 48, Sully Buttes 8

Kadoka Area 55, Hill City 6

Langford 64, Waverly-South Shore 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 80, Bison 16

Madison 38, Lennox 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

O Gorman 44, Aberdeen Central 12

Parker 66, Centerville 12

Philip 38, Lyman 28

Pierre 48, Mitchell 20

Platte-Geddes 41, Parkston 2

Scotland 12, Colome 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 28, Sioux Falls Washington 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 55, Watertown 14

Sioux Valley 14, Garretson 3

Sisseton 52, Webster 8

St. Thomas More 52, Lead-Deadwood 0

Stanley County 6, Groton Area 0

Tea Area 31, Milbank 15

Vermillion 48, Dakota Valley 7

Warner 39, Britton-Hecla 0

West Central 34, Dell Rapids 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 6

Yankton 42, Douglas 14

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Allen 53, Emerson-Hubbard 6

Aquinas 72, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 12

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Anselmo-Merna 0

Archbishop Bergan 28, Oakland-Craig 24

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Louisville 14

Axtell 22, Overton 14

Bennington 40, Omaha Roncalli 25

Blair 50, Ralston 0

Blue Hill 45, Niobrara-Verdigre 6

Boys Town 34, Arlington 28

Broken Bow 28, Cozad 12

Burwell 62, Amherst 19

Central City 64, Fillmore Central 0

Central Valley 29, Humphrey St. Francis 12

Columbus Lakeview 62, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 41, Boone Central 20

Cross County 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

Deshler 54, Meridian 31

Dorchester 50, Parkview Christian 24

Elkhorn 41, Elkhorn North 14

Elm Creek 42, Bertrand 14

Falls City 54, Nebraska City 21

Fort Calhoun 48, Omaha Concordia 8

Franklin 37, Silver Lake 6

Gothenburg 35, Chadron 14

Grand Island 34, Norfolk 13

Grand Island Central Catholic 30, Twin River 0

Grand Island Northwest 36, Aurora 29

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Ponca 14

Harvard 83, Wilcox-Hildreth 51

Hay Springs 41, Sioux County 32

Hitchcock County 42, Hi-Line 36

Howells/Dodge 44, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Kearney Catholic 49, Holdrege 7

Kenesaw 61, Palmer 18

Lexington 21, Alliance 19

Lincoln Christian 41, Milford 14

Lincoln Lutheran 21, Centennial 17

Lincoln Southwest 14, Lincoln High 7

McCook 13, Scottsbluff 10

Mead 34, Johnson-Brock 28

Medicine Valley 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 12

Millard North 40, Fremont 7

Millard South 64, Lincoln North Star 0

Millard West 12, North Platte 0

Minden 19, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Nebraska Christian 18

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 14

Norris 38, Lincoln Pius X 7

Ogallala 26, Sidney 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Omaha Westside 49, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 6

Osceola 77, High Plains Community 0

Pierce 70, Battle Creek 12

Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 21

Ravenna 50, Heartland 6

Sabetha, Kan. 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Sandhills/Thedford 77, Pleasanton 24

Seward 28, York 3

St. Mary’s 56, Boyd County 6

St. Paul 26, Adams Central 20, OT

Stanton 60, Guardian Angels 22

Sterling 60, Lewiston 7

Tri County 68, Thayer Central 22

Twin Loup 34, South Loup 18

Wahoo 41, Raymond Central 0

Wakefield 64, Hartington-Newcastle 41

Walthill 70, Omaha Christian Academy 24

Waverly 35, Crete 6

Wayne 42, O’Neill 7

West Point-Beemer 25, North Bend Central 0

Wilber-Clatonia 47, Syracuse 7

Wisner-Pilger 62, Madison 14

Yutan 14, Bishop Neumann 7

POSTPONEMENTS-CANCELLATIONS

Bridgeport vs. Chase County, ccd.

Southwest vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ccd.

VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Mitchell def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-17, 25-4, 25-19

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Hi-Line def. Hitchcock County, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

Omaha Westside Tournament

Pool A

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-12, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Millard North, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-17, 25-21

