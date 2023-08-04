LENEXA, Kan. — Yankton’s Seth and John Jacobson will be among the 41 swimmers representing South Dakota at the Midwest Zone Championships this weekend in Lenexa, Kansas.
To qualify for the event, a swimmer must post a AAA time or place in the top two in the state in that event.
