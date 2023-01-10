MITCHELL — Mitchell scored 147.95 to beat out three Class B opponents in a gymnastics quadrangular on Monday in Mitchell.
Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon finished second with 123.7. Wagner-Bon Homme scored 111.2. Kimball-White Lake finished at 94.9.
Mitchell posted the top five all-around scores, led by Olivia Prunty’s 37.7. The top area finisher was London Sudbeck of PEHMV, who scored 33.0.
Prunty won on vault (9.5) and uneven parallel bars (9.5). Teammate Kyra Gropper won on balance beam (9.6), with teammate Emily Moody tying Prunty for top honors on floor (9.45).
