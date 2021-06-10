The Yankton High School Athletic Department has announced the Athletes of the Year for its spring sports. Athletes of the Year for fall and winter sports were announced during the All-Sports Recognition last month.
Here are the honorees: Girls’ Golf: Halle Stephenson; Boys’ Tennis: Gage Becker; Girls’ Track: Shae Rumsey; Boys’ Track: Austin Gobel.
