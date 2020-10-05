It was going to be hard enough for the Yankton girls’ soccer team to follow up last season’s state championship run.
But then came some significant obstacles for the Gazelles this fall.
They opened their season with a road victory, but then came a series of injuries — the starting goalkeeper broke her hand — and an absence of key players for multiple games. For example, two of the team’s top players weren’t on the field at the same time until game seven.
“For a team with not as much depth as in recent years, this created a number of struggles,” head coach Tyler Schuring said.
And yet, the Gazelles (3-9-1) did all they could to handle those challenges.
They take the No. 14 seed into the opening round of the Class AA soccer playoffs and will visit No. 3 Rapid City Stevens today (Tuesday) at 5:15 p.m. Central.
Yankton has done all it can to adjust to the circumstances this season, according to Schuring.
“As the season progressed, we made a number of formation and player position changes in order to put the team in the best position to adapt and conquer,” he said.
The result late in the season, Schuring added, has been a more organized defense and an offense that has created more scoring opportunities.
Despite missing a handful of games, junior Cora Schurman leads the Gazelles with seven goals, while junior Madisyn Bietz has added four, and senior Thea Luken and junior Ashlyn Vogt have both scored three. Luken also leads the team with three assists, while senior Emma Christensen has two goals and two assists, and senior Molly Vornhagen has one goal and two assists.
Vogt began the season as Yankton’s main goalkeeper (with 39 saves in seven games), but suffered a hand injury and has moved to an offensive position. Senior Rachel Hebda moved to goalkeeper and has recorded 36 saves in six games.
Although the Gazelles have won only two games since that season-opening victory, there have been recent positive signs, Schuring said.
A week and a half ago, Yankton lost to top-seeded Aberdeen Central 4-1. The Gazelles, however, were only down 1-0 at halftime and outside of 10-minute spurts on either side of halftime, the game was a 1-1 draw.
“That game definitely helped with the team confidence,” Schuring said. “We are playing our best soccer of the season, and at the right time.”
Rapid City Stevens (9-1-1) will create issue with its set pieces, more than any other opponent Yankton has faced this season, according to Schuring.
“We will need to make sure we are alert and finding our player marks quickly after fouls or on corner kicks,” he said.
The Gazelles will need to pressure the ball in the midfield and remain organized on defense, Schuring added.
“On the attacking side, we need to make sure we are making aggressive forward runs and getting into dangerous areas when in possession, and then taking advantage of those chances,” he said.
The winner of the Yankton/Stevens game will advance to face either No. 6 Rapid City Central or No. 11 Pierre at the higher seed on Saturday — for the Gazelles, that could mean a second trip to Rapid City.
