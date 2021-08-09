BASEBALL

S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR

Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Milbank 8, Platte 4

Dimock-Emery 4, Castlewood Monarchs 3

Thursday, Aug. 5

Menno 10, Redfield DQ 8

Plankinton F&M Bankers 10, Clark 8, 11 innings

Mount Vernon 13, Akron 5

Flandreau 9, Tabor 5

Friday, Aug. 6

Alexandria 2, Canova 0

Volga 3, Crofton 2

Wynot 9, Four Corners 2

Dell Rapids Mudcats 15, Lake Norden 0, 6 innings

Saturday, Aug. 7

Lesterville 6, Dell Rapids PBR 5

Larchwood 6, Lennox Only One 5, 10 innings

Kimball-White Lake 8, Elk Point 1

Redfield Pheasants 4, Colman 1

Sunday, Aug. 8

Salem 8, Colome 6

Winner-Colome 10, South Central 3

SECOND ROUND

Sunday, Aug. 8

Dimock-Emery 5, Milbank 4

Plankinton F&M Bankers 13, Menno 3, 7 innings

Monday, Aug. 9

Flandreau 11, Mount Vernon 0, 7 innings

Alexandria 16, Volga 1, 8 innings

Tuesday, Aug. 10

GAME 21: Wynot vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 22: Larchwood vs. Lesterville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

GAME 23: Kimball-White Lake vs. Redfield Pheasants, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 24: Winner-Colome vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Aug. 12

GAME 25: Dimock-Emery vs. Plankinton F&M Bankers, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 26: Flandreau vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

GAME 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7:30 p.m.

S.D. CLASS A AMATEUR

Aug. 6-8 at Brookings, Aug. 13-15 at Mitchell

Friday, Aug. 6

Baltic 4, Harrisburg 3

Brookings 13, R.C. Diamondbacks 2, 7 innings

Saturday, Aug. 7

Harrisburg 6, R.C. Diamondbacks 2, Diamondbacks eliminated

Brookings 9, Baltic 2

Aberdeen 12, Black Hills A’s 1, 7 innings

Renner 14, Yankton Tappers 2, 7 innings

Sunday, Aug. 8

Black Hills A’s 4, Yankton Tappers 2, Tappers eliminated

Renner 6, Aberdeen 5

Friday, Aug. 13

GAME 28: Brookings vs. Renner, 1 p.m.

GAME 27: Harrisburg vs. Aberdeen, 1:30 p.m., Drake

GAME 29: Black Hills A’s vs. Baltic, 3:30 p.m., Drake

