BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS B AMATEUR
Aug. 4-15 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Milbank 8, Platte 4
Dimock-Emery 4, Castlewood Monarchs 3
Thursday, Aug. 5
Menno 10, Redfield DQ 8
Plankinton F&M Bankers 10, Clark 8, 11 innings
Mount Vernon 13, Akron 5
Flandreau 9, Tabor 5
Friday, Aug. 6
Alexandria 2, Canova 0
Volga 3, Crofton 2
Wynot 9, Four Corners 2
Dell Rapids Mudcats 15, Lake Norden 0, 6 innings
Saturday, Aug. 7
Lesterville 6, Dell Rapids PBR 5
Larchwood 6, Lennox Only One 5, 10 innings
Kimball-White Lake 8, Elk Point 1
Redfield Pheasants 4, Colman 1
Sunday, Aug. 8
Salem 8, Colome 6
Winner-Colome 10, South Central 3
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 8
Dimock-Emery 5, Milbank 4
Plankinton F&M Bankers 13, Menno 3, 7 innings
Monday, Aug. 9
Flandreau 11, Mount Vernon 0, 7 innings
Alexandria 16, Volga 1, 8 innings
Tuesday, Aug. 10
GAME 21: Wynot vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Larchwood vs. Lesterville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
GAME 23: Kimball-White Lake vs. Redfield Pheasants, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Winner-Colome vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 12
GAME 25: Dimock-Emery vs. Plankinton F&M Bankers, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 26: Flandreau vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
GAME 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. CLASS A AMATEUR
Aug. 6-8 at Brookings, Aug. 13-15 at Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 6
Baltic 4, Harrisburg 3
Brookings 13, R.C. Diamondbacks 2, 7 innings
Saturday, Aug. 7
Harrisburg 6, R.C. Diamondbacks 2, Diamondbacks eliminated
Brookings 9, Baltic 2
Aberdeen 12, Black Hills A’s 1, 7 innings
Renner 14, Yankton Tappers 2, 7 innings
Sunday, Aug. 8
Black Hills A’s 4, Yankton Tappers 2, Tappers eliminated
Renner 6, Aberdeen 5
Friday, Aug. 13
GAME 28: Brookings vs. Renner, 1 p.m.
GAME 27: Harrisburg vs. Aberdeen, 1:30 p.m., Drake
GAME 29: Black Hills A’s vs. Baltic, 3:30 p.m., Drake
