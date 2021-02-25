O’NEILL, Neb. — Wynot outscored O’Neill St. Mary’s 13-8 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 42-38 victory over the Cardinals in the championship game of the Sub-District D2-6 Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday at St. Mary’s High School.
Wynot, 18-7, advances to the district finals against Wallace, with a site and time to be announced. St. Mary’s, 20-2, advanced as a wild card and will face Silver Lake in a district final.
Garrett Lange finished with 12 points to lead Wynot. Dylan Heine scored nine points. Anthony Haberman had eight points and Charlie Schroeder added eight rebounds in the victory.
Aidan Hedstrom scored a game-high 22 points for St. Mary’s.
WYNOT (18-7) 13 8 8 13 — 42
ST. MARY’S (20-2) 9 10 11 8 — 38
NEB. BOYS’ DISTRICT FINALS
(Dates, Times and Sites TBA)
C2-1: No. 1 Yutan vs. No. 16 West Holt
C2-2: No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic vs. No. 15 Twin River
C2-3: No. 3 Bridgeport vs. No. 14 Oakland-Craig
C2-4: No. 4 Freeman vs. No. 13 Sutton
C2-5: No. 5 Hershey vs. No. 12 Tri County
C2-6: No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 11 Wakefield
C2-7: No. 7 Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur vs. No. 10 Centennial
C2-8: No. 8 Amherst vs. No. 9 Chase County
D1-1: No. 1 Burwell vs. No. 16 Kenesaw
D1-2: No. 2 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family vs. No. 15 Perkins County
D1-3: No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. No. 14 Creighton
D1-4: No. 4 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 13 Mead
D1-5: No. 5 Walthill vs. No. 12 Elm Creek
D1-6: No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield vs. No. 11 Lourdes Central Catholic
D1-7: No. 7 Osmond vs. No. 10 Central Valley
D1-8: No. 8 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley vs. No. 9 Southern Valley
D2-1: No. 1 Mullen vs. No. 16 Hay Springs
D2-2: No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. No. 15 Silver Lake
D2-3: No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 14 Elgin Public-Pope John
D2-4: No. 4 Parkview Christian vs. No. 13 Diller-Odell
D2-5: No. 5 Loomis vs. No. 12 Potter-Dix
D2-6: No. 6 Wynot vs. No. 11 Wallace
D2-7: No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart vs. No. 10 Medicine Valley
D2-8: No. 8 Osceola vs. No. 9 Paxton
