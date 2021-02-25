O’NEILL, Neb. — Wynot outscored O’Neill St. Mary’s 13-8 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 42-38 victory over the Cardinals in the championship game of the Sub-District D2-6 Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday at St. Mary’s High School.

Wynot, 18-7, advances to the district finals against Wallace, with a site and time to be announced. St. Mary’s, 20-2, advanced as a wild card and will face Silver Lake in a district final.

Garrett Lange finished with 12 points to lead Wynot. Dylan Heine scored nine points. Anthony Haberman had eight points and Charlie Schroeder added eight rebounds in the victory.

Aidan Hedstrom scored a game-high 22 points for St. Mary’s.

WYNOT (18-7)   13  8  8  13 — 42

ST. MARY’S (20-2)            9  10  11  8 — 38

NEB. BOYS’ DISTRICT FINALS

(Dates, Times and Sites TBA)

C2-1: No. 1 Yutan vs. No. 16 West Holt

C2-2: No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic vs. No. 15 Twin River

C2-3: No. 3 Bridgeport vs. No. 14 Oakland-Craig

C2-4: No. 4 Freeman vs. No. 13 Sutton

C2-5: No. 5 Hershey vs. No. 12 Tri County

C2-6: No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. No. 11 Wakefield

C2-7: No. 7 Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur vs. No. 10 Centennial

C2-8: No. 8 Amherst vs. No. 9 Chase County

D1-1: No. 1 Burwell vs. No. 16 Kenesaw

D1-2: No. 2 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family vs. No. 15 Perkins County

D1-3: No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. No. 14 Creighton

D1-4: No. 4 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 13 Mead

D1-5: No. 5 Walthill vs. No. 12 Elm Creek

D1-6: No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield vs. No. 11 Lourdes Central Catholic

D1-7: No. 7 Osmond vs. No. 10 Central Valley

D1-8: No. 8 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley vs. No. 9 Southern Valley

D2-1: No. 1 Mullen vs. No. 16 Hay Springs

D2-2: No. 2 O’Neill St. Mary’s vs. No. 15 Silver Lake

D2-3: No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 14 Elgin Public-Pope John

D2-4: No. 4 Parkview Christian vs. No. 13 Diller-Odell

D2-5: No. 5 Loomis vs. No. 12 Potter-Dix

D2-6: No. 6 Wynot vs. No. 11 Wallace

D2-7: No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart vs. No. 10 Medicine Valley

D2-8: No. 8 Osceola vs. No. 9 Paxton

