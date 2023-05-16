KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five athletes from Mount Marty University were recently recognized by the NAIA as NAIA Scholar-Athletes in their respective sports.
To be honored, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, must appear on the eligibility certificate for that sport and have attended one full year at said institution.
