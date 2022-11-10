BY ERIC BEAN
VERMILLION — Led by Morgan Maly’s 21 points, the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays used an effective inside game to defeat the South Dakota Coyotes 74-51 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.
Creighton improves to 2-0, while South Dakota falls to 1-1 on the season.
The Bluejays’ Molly Mogensen, the sister of USD football player Brock Mogensen, added 16 points for Creighton and made her presence felt inside throughout the match.
Grace Larkins led the Coyotes with 20 points, 10 of which she scored in the first quarter. The Coyotes led 19-12 after 10 minutes. Defensively, the Coyotes made their presence felt as they held Creighton to 5-22 shooting in the quarter.
“We played fearless,” Coyotes head coach Kayla Karius said. “I was proud of the girls for starting out strong and being the most aggressive team on the floor.”
Creighton’s defense responded in the second quarter, however. USD went 1-11 as the Bluejays converted defense into offense. The Bluejays outscored the Coyotes 21-3 in the quarter, forcing five USD turnovers in the process to lead 33-22 at halftime. USD went the final 8:20 of the first half without any points.
“We were looking (to go inside) earlier on in the game,” Karius said. “The ability to get the ball inside wasn’t there (in the second quarter).”
The Coyotes found some life offensively part of the way through the third quarter as they got things going inside the paint.
“In the second half, we started getting (our inside game) rolling,” Karius said. “Jeniah (Ugofsky) had a couple finishes inside. We went to Walker (Demers) a bunch of times (but) didn’t convert probably as well as we wanted her to (as far as) scoring around the rim. Against a physical team, and as a competitor, you like to see them go right back at (the defense), handle it, and go through contact. It’s a good lesson for us to learn.”
USD withstood Creighton making the game more physical late in the first quarter, but Karius added that the Coyotes struggled with having a short memory after tough calls.
“At certain times their physicality bothered us inside,” Karius said. “Some offensive rebounds and loose balls that didn’t go our way. It sort of deflated us. Instead of coming right back and making the next play, we let it affect us for a few plays in a row.”
Alexi Hempe scored eight points in the contest for the Coyotes, and said the team can use Thursday’s game as an opportunity to grow.
“You can always learn something (from each game),” she said. “Learning to move on to get ready for the next game (is important) because there’s always a next game coming.”
The Coyotes raised their 2022 Summit League Championship and Sweet 16 banner before the contest.
“It felt good to celebrate our success last year because that was so awesome,” Larkins said. “(Being able to hang banners) is always the goal. (We want to) do better than what we have done.”
South Dakota will get a chance to bounce back Sunday as they hit the road to take on the Bradley Braves.
“I would love to see another two days of great preparation of us locking into a very different team and getting refocused,” Karius said. “One game does not define us, and we move right on. Luckily, we don’t have that much time to really dwell on it.”
CREIGHTON (2-0)
Morgan Maly 8-17 3-5 21, Molly Mogensen 6-10 3-3 16, Lauren Jensen 6-13 0-0 12, Emma Ronsiek 2-9 0-0 4, Rachael Saunders 1-3 0-0 2, Carly Bachelor 6-11 0-0 12, Jayme Horan 2-3 0-0 5, Mallory Brake 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Townsend 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 32-68 6-8 74.
SOUTH DAKOTA (1-1)
Grace Larkins 6-17 7-8 20, Alexi Hempe 3-4 1-1 8, Jeniah Ugofsky 3-5 1-2 7, Madison Grange 0-5 6-6 6, Macy Guebert 1-9 0-0 2, Walker Demers 1-6 2-2 4, Morgan Hansen 1-3 0-0 2, Carley Duffney 1-3 0-0 2, Nicole Avila Ambrosi 0-0 0-0 0, Cassidy Carson 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 16-53 17-19 51.
CREIGHTON 12 21 19 22 — 74
SOUTH DAKOTA 19 3 16 13 — 51
Three-Pointers: CU 4-16 (Maly 2-6, Mogensen 1-2, Horan 1-2, Jensen 0-4, Bachelor 0-1, Townsend 0-1), SD 2-17 (Larkins 1-5, Hempe 1-1, Grange 0-3, Guebert 0-6, Hansen 0-1, Carson 0-1). Rebounds: SD 36 (three with 6), CU 34 (Maly 10). Personal Fouls: CU 17, SD 14. Fouled Out: None. Assists: CU 13 (Mogensen 4), SD 4 (Larkins 2, Grange 2). Turnovers: SD 15, CU 7. Blocked Shots: CU 3, SD 2. Steals: CU 7 (Saunders 3), SD 4 (Larkins 2). Attendance: 2,372.
