It was a chance to build some momentum.
An opportunity to shore up some areas, test itself against an in-state opponent and perhaps win a couple of matches before returning to the conference gauntlet.
Instead, the Mount Marty University volleyball team came up short twice to Presentation on Saturday afternoon at Cimpl Arena.
Set scores for Presentation were 25-27, 25-18, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12 and 25-22, 25-21, 25-23.
It was the third straight defeat for Mount Marty (3-5) since winning three of four matches in a season-opening tournament at William Penn.
“We saw that we still have a few little things to work on,” said MMU senior Elizabeth Watchorn, a native of Ponca, Nebraska.
“We were right there in every set, but we have to learn how to finish.”
In Saturday’s first match, Mount Marty rallied from a 2-1 deficit to force a fifth set but Presentation took control early to capture the victory.
For Mount Marty, Elizabeth Watchorn tallied 11 kills and 20 digs, Gabby Ruth had 11 kills, Alexis Kirkman and Mikaela Ahrendt both added eight kills, Amber Miller had 24 set assists and Erika Langloss had 20 assists. Molly Brinkman chipped in with 19 digs.
In Saturday’s second match, Presentation rallied to win set three and record the sweep.
Mount Marty got 11 kills and 21 digs from Watchorn, eight kills from Gabby Ruth, eight kills from Ahrendt, 24 set assists from Miller and 18 digs from Brinkman.
The Lancers stay in non-conference action with a match tonight (Tuesday) at York and will then resume Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) action Wednesday night at home against College of Saint Mary.
Mount Marty is seeking to end a 44-game losing streak in the GPAC, which dates back to 2017.
“Things will only get tougher, because we know how good the GPAC is,” Watchorn said. “We know we need to play better, but hopefully we can get a couple (of wins) this year.”
Doing so will require small steps of improvement along the way, she added.
“We have to play like each match could be the last one,” Watchorn said. “We have to be grateful and stay positive.”
