FREEMAN — Morgan Edelman’s 23 points and eight steals helped Menno defeat Freeman 55-41 in a girls’ basketball showdown between Region 5B rivals on Friday evening in Freeman.
Jesse Munkvold added 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Menno (7-4), while Edelman also had four rebounds and two assists.
Bridget Vaith and Ashton Massey both recorded seven points and four rebounds for Menno, while Grace Nusz pulled down four rebounds.
For Freeman (2-8), Cara Maske had 11 points and four rebounds, Rijjy Peterson had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Mesa Mehlhaf tallied 10 points and three rebounds. Erin Uecker chipped in with six points and four rebounds.
Freeman plays at Corsica-Stickney next Monday and Menno hosts Gayville-Volin next Tuesday.
MENNO (7-4) 14 16 11 14 — 55
FREEMAN (2-8) 6 11 13 11 — 41
Viborg-Hurley 63, Baltic 54
HURLEY — Sydney Voss exploded for 39 points to go along with seven rebounds as Viborg-Hurley defeated Baltic 63-54 in a girls’ basketball game Friday evening in Hurley.
NeVaeh Ronke added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Viborg-Hurley (10-2), while Coral Mason pulled down 13 rebounds to go along with three points and three assists. Also for the Cougars, Denae Mach dished out four assists and Shelby Lyons had three assists.
For Baltic (3-5), Sami Polzin had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Kylie Schneider scored eight points.
Viborg-Hurley plays at Wynot, Nebraska, next Monday.
BALTIC (3-5) 14 5 17 18 — 54
VIBORG-HURLEY (10-2) 20 17 14 12 — 63
Crofton 60, Hartington-Newcastle 36
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Crofton roared out to a 26-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 60-36 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Lacey Sprakel scored a game-high 19 points and had six rebounds for Crofton. Ella Wragge posted 12 points and four steals. Kaley Einrem had 10 points, eight assists and three steals. Jayden Jordan posted four steals, and Alexis Folkers and Ellie Tramp each had four assists in the victory.
Kayden Jueden led Hartington-Newcastle with 11 points.
Crofton, 14-3, hosts Pierce on Jan. 28. Hartington-Newcastle travels to Plainview on Tuesday.
CROFTON (14-3) 26 17 8 9 — 60
HART.-NEW. (5-10) 4 10 8 14 — 36
Dakota Valley 60, Tri-Valley 51
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley got 21 points from Rylee Rosenquist and out-scored Tri-Valley 21-8 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 60-51 girls’ basketball victory Friday in North Sioux City.
Rachel Rosenquist added 11 points in the win, while Rylee Rosenquist also had nine rebounds and eight assists. Peyton Tritz chipped in with 10 points and four steals.
Tri-Valley got 11 points from Tabor Teel.
TRI-VALLEY 10 15 18 8 — 51
DAKOTA VALLEY (8-3) 12 10 17 21 — 60
Platte-Geddes 47, Lennox 41
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes outlasted Lennox 47-41 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Karly VanderWerff posted 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Platte-Geddes. Cadence VanZee netted 12 points. Taryn Starr had three assists and Baleigh Nachtigal added three steals in the victory.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 17 points.
Platte-Geddes hosts Parkston on Tuesday. Lennox hosts Vermillion on Monday.
Lennox won the JV game 32-8.
LENNOX (4-9) 6 9 12 16 — 41
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-7) 8 11 12 16 — 47
Garretson 54, Vermillion 42
GARRETSON — Lizzie Olson posted 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Garretson past Vermillion 54-42 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Jaelyn Benson scored nine points in the victory.
Shandie Ludwig scored 13 points to lead Vermillion.
Garretson, 9-2, hosts Parker in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament on Jan. 28. Vermillion, 7-3, hosts Lennox on Monday.
Ponca 72, Walthill 24
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca built a 23-5 lead through one quarter and pulled away to a 72-24 victory over Walthill in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Gracen Evans scored 13 points and Samantha Ehlers netted 12 points to lead a balanced Ponca attack. Ashlyn Kingsbury added 11 points in the victory.
Tylisha McCauley led Walthill with eight points.
Ponca, 14-2, travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday. Walthill hosts Tri County Northeast on Monday.
WALTHILL (1-12) 5 7 4 8 — 24
PONCA (14-2) 23 16 22 11 — 72
Harrisburg 61, Brookings 44
HARRISBURG — Sydney Hybertson scored 20 points to lead Harrisburg past Brookings 61-44 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Carolyn Haar had 12 points and five assists, and Emilee Boyer had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Harrisburg. Brecli Honner added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the victory.
For Brookings, Landree Wilson scored 16 points, and Ainsley Shelsta addd 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Harrisburg, 9-1, travels to Huron on Tuesday. Brookings, 0-9, travels to Yankton on Tuesday.
Stevens 61, Roosevelt 49
RAPID CITY — Kenadi Rising scored a game-high 24 points off the bench, hitting 5-of-9 from three-point range, to lead Rapid City Stevens past Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61-49 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Bailee Sobczak posted 13 points and eight rebounds for Stevens. Jayda McNabb had 11 points in the victory.
Taliyah Hayes led Roosevelt with 23 points and four steals. Kaela Martinez added 11 points.
Stevens, 5-4, hosts O’Gorman today (Saturday). Roosevelt, 4-6, remains in Rapid City to face Central today.
ROOSEVELT (4-6) 12 4 14 19 — 49
STEVENS (5-4) 14 14 16 17 — 61
Hanson 53, Canistota 20
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson rolled past Canistota 53-20 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Annalyse Weber posted 20 points and six assists to lead Hanson. Mekiah Campbell netted 14 points and Karlie Goergen added 10 points in the victory.
Kayla Papendick and Kenzy Krinke each had six points for Canistota.
Hanson, 10-1, travels to Forestburg to face Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Tuesday. Canistota hosts Ethan on Monday.
CANISTOTA (3-6) 7 5 4 4 — 20
HANSON (10-1) 12 14 20 7 — 53
Flandreau 50, MCM 49
FLANDREAU — Claire Sheppard posted 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Flandreau past McCook Central-Montrose 50-49 in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Maria Parsley added 10 points in the victory.
Ashtyn Wobig scored 16 points and Madison Koepsell had 14 points for MCM.
Flandreau, 5-4, travels to Parker today (Saturday). MCM, 7-4, hosts Chester Area to open the Big East Conference Tournament on Jan. 28.
