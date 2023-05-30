VERMILLION — South Dakota head women’s soccer coach Michael Thomas is pleased to announce the hiring of Andrew Percic as the new assistant soccer coach.
“We are excited to bring Andrew to the University of South Dakota,” said Thomas. “He has a wide variety of experiences to bring to the program and has shown a real desire to be a part of the Coyote community.”
Percic heads to South Dakota with nearly 10 years of coaching experience under his belt. He most recently served as the assistant women’s soccer coach at Wofford College. He helped lead the Terriers to their best season in 20 years including a win in the opening game of the Southern Conference Tournament. Under Percic’s guidance, goalkeeper Caroline Doss led the SoCon with seven shutouts on the year. Percic helped recruiting efforts for the program including landing a top-24 goalkeeper. While at Wofford, he also oversaw the Carolina Elite Soccer Academy as a goalkeeper coach.
“I am incredibly excited to join this program and talented staff,” said Percic. “I greatly appreciate Michael’s belief in me and him bringing me on board. I am looking forward to being a part of this special community.”
Prior to his season at Wofford, Percic was on staff as an assistant women’s soccer coach at Green Bay. He helped guide the Phoenix to a fourth-place finish in the Horizon League and a semifinal appearance in the conference tournament in 2021. Percic led goalkeeper Annie Mason to seven shutout performances and 67 saves on the year. Mason finished second in the conference in goals against, shutouts, and saves.
Percic got his first Division I job at the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2019. He spent two years on staff before his stint at Green Bay. In the 2019 season, the Flames finished in second place in the Horizon League regular season which was the highest in team history. The goalkeeping staff ranked in the top-20 in the nation in goals against, save percentage, and shutouts with the help of Percic. Percic led the Flames to qualify for the Horizon League tournament twice including a championship game appearance in his first season.
Before jumping to the Division I level, Percic’s collegiate coaching career began at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas, in 2016. He also has experience at the high school level, serving as a head coach at Elkhorn South High School for two years and serving as the director of goalkeeping at Elkhorn Soccer Club beginning in 2013.
Percic obtained his master’s degree in business administration in 2019 from Hope International University and his bachelor’s in sport management from Sterling College in 2017. A native of Lombard, Illinois, Percic served in the United States Army Reserves from 2012 to 2021, having graduated in the top percent of his training class and received the Commandant’s Award for excellence in training. Percic owns diplomas from the United Soccer Conference in goalkeeping and a national license from the United States Soccer Federation.
