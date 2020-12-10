When you’ve coached for more than two decades, you tend to pick up little sayings or little adages.
They tend to stay with you.
Steve Wieseler recalls one in particular: You have to get the kids to know it’s their team, not the coach’s team.
He has embraced that philosophy with great success in Wynot, Nebraska, where Wieseler has guided the small school’s girls’ basketball program to 406 victories and eight state championships during his 22-year tenure.
Just as been the case along the journey, the Blue Devils — the two-time defending Class D2 champion — will turn the reins over to a new group of faces this season.
It’ll be up to them to carry the torch.
New team, new roles.
“And it’s their time,” Wieseler said.
That’s undoubtedly one of the reasons why Wynot has become a Nebraska girls’ basketball powerhouse (with seven titles in the past 10 seasons): The tradition is carried from senior class to senior class, from season to the next.
The freshmen, sophomores and juniors on one of those championship teams (or even one of the three teams that has lost in the finals in the last decade) leave the state tournament with the realization that it’ll be up to them the following season.
“It keeps them hungry,” Wieseler said. “You like to have that, where you think, ‘It’s my turn now.’”
That’s especially necessary this season for the Blue Devils: They graduated six seniors from last season’s championship team.
Wynot will now look to a group that includes seniors Emersyn Sudbeck (3.1 ppg, 24 assists, 29 steals), Edyn Sudbeck (1.8 ppg, 22 assists, 15 steals) and Autumn Lawson (3.4 ppg, 2 rpg, 43 assists, 56 steals).
They’ll be joined by juniors Karley Heimes (5.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 17 assists, 31 steals), Amy Tramp, Kendra Pinkelman and Krystal Sudbeck.
Among those players, Karley Heimes is the one with the most experience and will be especially counted on, according to Wieseler.
“She’s a really nice player, and it’s something where we can hopefully utilize her strengths,” he said.
Among the other players expected to contribute are senior Reanna Greninger, junior Chloe Heimes, and sophomores Amber Lawson and Lauren Haberman.
“Believe it or not, we’ll be pretty deep again,” Wieseler joked.
Wynot has found success over the past decade with its use of multiple players and its pressure defense — opposing coaches have often joked that it feels like Wynot has six players on the court.
“They’re very balanced and very even,” Wieseler said. “We like to play a lot of kids, and there won’t be a huge drop-off from the first five to that second wave.”
Another common theme for Wynot during its dominance over the past decade is that its players have been in the program since a young age. Not only were they likely coached by Wieseler in junior high, they would have previously served as a student manager — helping out in practice every day and sitting on the bench during games.
“In a small school, a lot of times you’ll need a freshman to be able to step in and play for you, to give you quality minutes right away,” Wieseler said.
“If you can get them ready for it sooner, it helps a lot.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.