VERMILLION — Even as players are competing for spots in the starting lineup on the 2023 South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team, the team is “100% bought into” finding different ways to win this season.
“It’s a different year replacing people that have been around the program for a long time, but it’s also an exciting year,” said Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson. “Something people are going to notice right off the bat is that we are different.”
Speaking at media day Tuesday at the Cor Trust Club inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Williamson likes the players’ team-first attitude, even in the heat of competition.
“The relationships, support, competitiveness and fun are extremely genuine,” she said.
Coyotes outside hitter Evelyn Diederich, a senior, mentioned the amount of emphasis the Coyotes are putting on working together as a team.
“The first day of practice, that showed,” Diederich said. “We were already playing well together. We love each other. The way we cheer for each other is very authentic.”
Williamson is impressed by the high level of play she said the Coyotes are displaying in practice.
“We’re constantly seeing it from both sides of the floor,” she said. “We’ve seen the competitiveness within our gym constantly take that next step daily. That’s going to help us as the season progresses.”
The Coyotes look to replace production along the front line from 2022, namely Elizabeth Juhnke, a three-time Summit League Championship MVP and 2022 Summit League Player of the Year.
Juhnke injured her left knee in the Coyotes’ NCAA Tournament contest against Houston Dec. 2. She will be a student assistant with the Coyotes and will not return to the volleyball court in a playing capacity for USD.
“Her recovery is pretty intensive after the surgery, but I think she’s come to terms with (the fact) she had a great career,” Williamson said.
Williamson added it’s good for Juhnke to “see the other side of things” as Juhnke is possibly interested in becoming a volleyball coach.
“Whether it’s helping with things on the sideline, having small conversations with some of the players or maybe more the mental aspect at times, it’ll be something that’ll probably evolve over the season,” Williamson said.
The Coyotes open up the regular season Friday in the Cardinal & Gold Challenge against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. With the competition in practice, Williamson is still not set on who the starting lineup will be when USD takes the court at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“It goes to show the depth we have on this team,” she said. “We are doing to draw from past experiences. A lot of people in this gym have championship match experience and NCAA Tournament experience.”
One area where the Coyotes boast experience and depth is at the setter position with senior Brooklyn Schram and sophomore Madi Woodin. Schram registered 864 assists in 21 matches before a season-ending injury while Woodin produced 489 assists in 22 appearances.
“All three of our setters (freshman Avery Van Hook) have done an amazing job of handling the different type of offense we’re running, making changes based on what we’re talking to them about from a personnel aspect to an overall philosophy of running our offense,” Williamson said. “It’s made the process (of choosing a starter) harder for us as coaches, being able to see that high level in our gym every single day.”
Williamson called the competition to replace libero Lolo Weideman, who registered 586 digs in 2022 for USD, “a pretty tight race.”
“In some ways, it’ll be replaced by committee, but at the same time, we’ve got to find how to best utilize each person to their strengths,” Williamson said. “Nobody is Lolo. People on our team all have different strengths and things they continue to get better at. It’s our job to figure out how to best utilize them.”
On the front line, outside hitter Kylen Sealock saw her playing time increase near the end of 2022 and has built on that throughout the offseason both offensively and defensively in Williamson’s eyes.
“She’s a different player from even two weeks ago,” Williamson said. “That’s pretty incredible to see. I’m excited to watch her continue to make those leaps throughout the season.”
Coyotes senior middle blocker Madison Harms said the team used the five-set loss against Houston in the 2022 NCAA Tournament as positive motivation in getting ready for 2023.
“It obviously sucks to lose, but we really put our heart into that game,” Harms said. “We saw a glimpse of what we can do, how we can continue to expand on that and hopefully win a game in the NCAA Tournament this year.”
The Coyotes’ journey towards their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance starts Friday.
