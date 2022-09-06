Yankton (2-0) ranked third and received a first place vote as the South Dakota Football Coaches Association announced its weekly poll.

Pierre received the other 16 first place votes and remained in first place in Class 11AA. Tea Area, who along with the Bucks and Governors are the other 2-0 team in the class, ranks second.

