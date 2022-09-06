Yankton (2-0) ranked third and received a first place vote as the South Dakota Football Coaches Association announced its weekly poll.
Pierre received the other 16 first place votes and remained in first place in Class 11AA. Tea Area, who along with the Bucks and Governors are the other 2-0 team in the class, ranks second.
Here is a look at the other classes, with a focus on area teams.
— Beresford (2-0) is tied for third in Class 11A, receiving one first place vote. West Central (2-0) is first.
Dakota Valley (2-0) received votes in the class.
— Elk Point-Jefferson (3-0) is second to Winner (3-0) in Class 11B. The Huskies have four first place votes to Winner’s 15.
— Parkston (3-0) is fifth, and Viborg-Hurley (3-0) and Platte-Geddes (0-2) are receiving votes in Class 9AA. Howard (3-0) is first.
— Avon (2-1) ranks third in Class 9B, receiving two first-place votes. Herreid-Selby Area (2-0) is first.
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (2-0) is first in Class 11AAA. Gregory (2-0) is first in Class 9A.
1. S.F. Jefferson (9) 2-0 66
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley (0-2, 1 first place vote) 14, S.F. Roosevelt (0-2) 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Mitchell (1-1) 7, Aberdeen Central (0-2) 7
1. West Central (9) 2-0 72
2. Dell Rapids (5) 2-0 63
RECEIVING VOTES: Lennox (2-0) 16, Dakota Valley (2-0) 13
2. Elk Point-Jefferson (4) 3-0 68
3. Bridge-Em.-Ethan 3-0 48
T5. Mt. Vernon-Plank. 3-0 15
RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More (2-0) 11, McCook Central-Montrose (3-0) 11
RECEIVING VOTES: Viborg-Hurley (3-0) 14, Ipswich (2-1) 7, Platte-Geddes (0-2) 6
RECEIVING VOTES: Harding County-Bison (2-1) 10, Wolsey-Wessington (1-2) 9, Deubrook Area (3-0) 7
1. Herreid-Selby Area (19) 2-0 106
2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 3-0 65
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-2 19
RECEIVING VOTES: Sully Buttes (3-0) 14, Kadoka Area (2-1) 13, Potter County (1-2, 1 first place vote) 8
