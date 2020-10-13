MITCHELL — The Yankton High School volleyball team exorcised three demons on Tuesday night in Mitchell.
Not only did the Gazelles (2-13) snap a nine-match losing streak and defeat their first South Dakota opponent this season, they ended a 26-match losing streak in the Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD).
They defeated Mitchell 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 to pick up the program’s first ESD victory since Oct. 13, 2017 — three years to the day.
Camille McDermott paced the Yankton offense with 37 set assists, while sister Chloe tallied 18 kills and 20 digs, and Jillian Schulte contributed six ace serves.
Yankton will visit Harrisburg next Monday.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday in Mitchell, the hometown Kernels beat the Gazelles 25-20, 21-25, 15-8 in the JV match. Yankton got 43 digs from Tatum Hohenthaner, 20 set assists from Bailey LaCroix and seven kills from Regan Garry.
Mitchell won the sophomore match 25-19, 25-20, and Yankton got 12 digs from Addison Sedlacek, seven kills from Brynn Kenney and eight set assists from Allie Taggart.
Mitchell won the freshman ‘A’ match 25-22, 25-16, and the Gazelles were led by Chayse Drotzmann’s four kills, Emma Eichacker’s 13 digs, and Ava Koller’s two kills and five set assists. The Kernels also won the freshman ‘B’ match, 25-8, 25-10, and Yankton got two set assists from Isabella Maldonado, and one kill and one ace serve from Jenilea Olivier.
