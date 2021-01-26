SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota men’s swimming and diving team members William Johnston and Jacob Won have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week the league announced Tuesday.
Johnston, a junior, earned his first collegiate victory with a win in the three-meter diving event during Saturday’s dual with St. Cloud State. The Omaha, Neb., native, scored 263.90 points in his victory and also placed third in the one-meter event with a point total of 238.40. It is the first career male diver of the week honor for Johnston.
Won, a junior, won three individual races during the dual claiming the 1000 free in 10:06.03, the 200 butterfly in 1:56.59 and the 500 free in 4:50.22. The Katy, Texas, native, is the current Summit League leader in the 500 free and the 200 fly. It is the first career male swimmer of the week honor for Won.
The Coyotes return to the pool this weekend with the Coyote Quad Duals inside the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.
