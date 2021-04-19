KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parkston grad Jacob Lee tied for fourth and Andes Central grad J.J. Cooney tied for 17th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Championship, which concluded on Sunday at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Missouri.
Winona State won the team title, shooting a three-day score of 883. Bemidji State finished one stroke back, followed by Sioux Falls (886) and Upper Iowa (896).
Bemidji State’s Chris Swenson shot a three-day score of 3-under 210 to win the individual title by two strokes. Upper Iowa’s Logan Schweinefus finished second, followed by Sioux Falls’ Gavin Metz (216).
Lee led Augustana, which placed sixth (925) as a team, with a three-day score of 218. He held the first-round lead with a 1-under 70 on Friday.
Cooney, competing for USF, bounced back from a first-round score of 81, shooting 76 and 71 to finish at 228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.