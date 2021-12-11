A cold-shooting afternoon kept Mount Marty at bay as Jamestown topped the Lancers 73-46 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Kia Tower scored 16 points and Hannah DeMars had 12 points for Jamestown (9-4), which improved to 4-3 in GPAC play entering the holiday break. Sarah Lenz scored nine points off the bench in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Eve Millar scored 16 points, thanks to 8-of-10 shooting from inside the arch.
“Eve has worked really hard,” said Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen. “She’s always been good at dribble penetration, but coach Marissa (Caballero) has worked with her on her pull-up game. It gives her some options.”
Also for the Lancers, Macy Kempf scored seven points and had a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Lancers shot just 30.9 percent from the field for the game, with shooting percentages under 30 percent in three of four quarters. Jamestown shot 49.1 percent for the game, breaking the 60-percent mark in two of four quarters.
“I just didn’t think we shot well,” Schlimgen said. “We just couldn’t find a rhythm where we hit two, three shots in a row.”
While the Lancers struggled from the field, they did take care of the ball. MMU had just 14 turnovers, well below their season average of 23.2 per game.
“I thought we did some really good things,” Schlimgen said. “We held them to two offensive rebounds, and they’re a good rebounding team. We limited ourselves to 14 turnovers.”
Jamestown built a 36-21 halftime lead thanks to a pair of late-quarter finishes. A pair of Lenz three-pointers helped the Jimmies close the opening quarter on a 9-2 run, breaking a 7-7 tie. Another 9-2 run closed out the second quarter for the Jimmies.
Jamestown led by as many as 21 in the third quarter before the Lancers went on a 7-0 run to end the period and start the fourth quarter, closing to 14. But the Jimmies answered with an 11-1 surge to put the game out of reach.
For the immediate future, the focus for the Lancers (1-10, 1-6 GPAC) is not on the court.
“Our emphasis right now is to get ready for finals,” Schlimgen said. “Our expectations of our kids is that they are good students.”
The Lancers host a rematch with 18th-ranked Dakota State on Friday, Dec. 17, before heading to Arizona for games against Park University-Gilbert and Arizona Christian. The Lancers return to GPAC play on Dec. 30, hosting Dakota Wesleyan in a contest moved from Nov. 23 due to DWU’s trip to Hawaii.
As the Lancers prepare for the final two months of the season, the challenge is to improve upon the offense.
“We need to find ways to make more shots,” Schlimgen said. “It sounds simple but it’s not.”
JAMESTOWN (9-4)
Kia Tower 6-14 0-0 16, Hannah DeMars 4-10 3-3 12, Noelle Josephson 2-5 2-2 6, Madelyn Schmidt 3-5 0-0 8, Audrey Rodakowski 3-3 2-3 8, Kate Busek 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Lenz 3-8 0-0 9, Jailyn Martinson 1-2 0-0 2, Lexiss Trygg 3-5 0-0 6, Jordynn Toliver 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Oswald 2-2 2-4 6. TOTALS: 27-55 9-12 73.
MOUNT MARTY (1-10)
Carlie Wetzel 1-5 0-0 2, Callie Otkin 1-7 0-0 3, Eve Millar 8-14 0-0 16, Camryn Krogman 0-3 2-4 2, Macy Kempf 2-7 3-6 7, Alexsis Kemp 0-4 0-3 0, Tayte Kohn 1-3 0-0 3, Aubrey Twedt 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Jacobson 1-3 2-3 4, Emma Jarovski 1-4 2-3 5, Megan Hirsch 2-4 0-0 4. TOTALS: 17-55 9-16 46.
JAMESTOWN 16 20 16 21 — 73
MOUNT MARTY 9 12 15 10 — 46
Three-Pointers: UJ 10-24 (Tower 4-10, Lenz 3-8, Schmidt 2-4, DeMars 1-2), MMU 3-22 (Otkin 1-6, Kohn 1-3, Jarovski 1-1, Wetzel 0-3, Millar 0-4, Krogman 0-1, Kemp 0-3, Jacobson 0-1). Rebounds: UJ 34 (DeMars 6), MMU 289 (Kempf 10). Assists: UJ 12 (Tower 3, DeMars 3), MMU 6 (Jacobson 2). Steals: UJ 6 (Josephson 3), MMU 1 (Wetzel). Blocked Shots: MMU 3, UJ 1. Turnovers: MMU 14, UJ 12. Personal Fouls: UJ 16, MMU 11. Fouled Out: None. Attendance: 234.
