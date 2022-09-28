SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
FALL COED LEAGUE
RESULTS: Digger’s def. Boat House 5-3; Phinney’s def. Son’s of Pitches 19-2; L.A.S Slumdogs def. Boat House/Black Sheep via forfeit; The Walnut def. Boat House/Black Sheep via forfeit
STANDINGS: Phinney’s 2-1, Walnut 2-1, Diggers 2-1, Son’s of Pitches 1-1, Boat House 1-1, LAS Slumdogs 1-1, Boat House/Black Sheep 0-3
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Sept. 26 at Norfolk
A — NORFOLK DEF. YMS 25-7, 25-19: YMS Serving — Ellie Drotzmann 5 points, 3 aces; September Rauch 4 points, 1 ace
B — NORFOLK DEF. YMS 25-13, 25-8: YMS Serving — Ashton Adams 6 points, 2 aces
C — NORFOLK DEF. YMS 25-8, 25-5: YMS Serving — Lyndee Zuck 2 points; Kennedy Gednalske 3 points
Sept. 22 vs. Brookings
A — BROOKINGS DEF. YMS 25-19, 24-26, 15-7: YMS Serving — Isabelle Sheldon 16 points, 5 aces; Ava Gibson 8 points, 3 aces
B — BROOKINGS DEF. YMS 25-19, 26-24: YMS Serving — Rory Lammers 9 points, 3 aces; Aubrey Ploof 6 points, 4 aces
C — BROOKINGS DEF. YMS 25-12, 25-16: YMS Serving — Addyson Binnebose 5 points, 1 ace; Lyndee Zuck 7 points, 2 aces
D — BROOKINGS DEF. YANKTON 25-17, 23-25, 15-7: YMS Serving — Madison Gukeisen 20 points, 6 aces; Molly Hunhoff 12 points, 6 aces
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Bohemians 488
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Bohemians 1313
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Bob Doty 241, Kelly Mernin 227, Todd Moody 226-226 (both errorless), Sharon Mernin 216, Jane Rhoades 185, Patty Voeltz 170
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Todd Moody 677, Kelly Mernin 581, Brandon Ester 578, Sharon Mernin 525, Patty Voeltz 472, Jane Rhoades 441
STANDINGS: Moody’s 10-2, Knight Riders 8-4, Strikes & Doubles 8-4, Spare Me 8-4, We Don’t Give a Split 8-4, 2 Broke Girls 8-4, Krazy Kids 7-5, Spare Wars 7-5, Bipolar Pins 7-5, For the Taz 6-6, ET 6-6, The Bohemians 6-6, Ten Pins 6-6, TCB 5-7, Pin Pals 5-7, Ebowla 5-7, The Gramkows 3-9, Split Happens 3-9, The Cunningham’s 2-10
HIGHLIGHTS: Todd Moody – errorless 225, 4-7-9; Brandon Ester – errorless 197; Lonnie Remington 3-10; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Marlene Doty 5-7; Megan Obr 4-5
