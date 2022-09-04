IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa won the battle for field position all day, turning two second-half safeties into the decisive points in a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State in the college football opener for both teams Saturday before a sellout crowd of 69,250 at Kinnick Stadium.
SDSU, ranked second in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision media poll and third by the FCS coaches, seemingly played out of the shadow of its own goal line throughout the afternoon. Thanks to the punting by the Hawkeyes' Tory Taylor, six Jackrabbit drives started inside their own 10-yard line, including three inside the 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.