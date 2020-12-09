The Yankton High School activities department announced Wednesday two schedule changes involving basketball schedules.
— Due to the cancellation of the CNOS Classic in Sioux City, Iowa, the Yankton girls will host Bishop Heelan of Sioux City on Saturday, Jan. 9. The junior varsity game will be played at noon, with the varsity to follow at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Gazelles had been scheduled to face Heelan in the CNOS Classic.
— The Yankton boys’ second game in the Hoop City Classic, against Campbell County, Wyoming, will now be played Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. in the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Sioux Falls.
Yankton’s first matchup, varsity and JV games against Thunder Basin, Wyoming, will remain as scheduled, Dec. 28 in Yankton. The JV game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the varsity to follow at 7 p.m.
Here is the Hoop City Classic schedule:
MONDAY, DEC. 28 (Yankton): Yankton JV vs. Thunder Basin JV, 5:30 p.m.; Yankton vs. Thunder Basin, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 28 (Mitchell): Mitchell Christian vs. Bridgewater-Emery, 10:30 a.m.; FACS (Tennessee) vs. Freeman Academy-Marion, 12:15 p.m.; Canistota vs. Wynot (Nebraska), 2 p.m.; Vermillion vs. Viborg-Hurley, 5 p.m.; Houston (Tennessee) vs. Arizona Compass Prep, 6:45 p.m.; Campbell County (Wyoming) vs. Mitchell, 8:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 29 (Mitchell): Thunder Basin vs. Bridgewater-Emery (girls), 10:30 a.m.; Viborg-Hurley vs. FACS, 12:15 p.m.; Arizona Compass Prep vs. Thunder Basin, 2 p.m.; Yankton vs. Campbell County, 5 p.m.; Brandon Valley vs. Houston, 6:45 p.m.; Sioux Falls Christian vs. St. Thomas More, 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 (Mitchell): Bridgewater-Emery vs. Gregory, 9:30 a.m.; Hanson vs. Aberdeen Christian, 11:15 a.m.; Arizona Compass Prep vs. Campbell County, 1 p.m.; Mitchell vs. Thunder Basin (girls), 4 p.m.; Houston vs. Thunder Basin, 5:30 p.m.; Mitchell vs. FACS, 7 p.m.; Howard vs. White River, 8:30 p.m.
