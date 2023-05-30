The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep over Sioux Falls West in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton used a five-run second and a seven-run fourth to claim a 15-5 victory.
Beck Ryken and Tate Beste each had two hits for Yankton. Gavin Johnson doubled. Sam Gokie, Christian Weier and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Weier struck out four batters in three innings of work for the win. Ryken struck out three in two innings of relief.
In the nightcap, Boston Frick allowed one hit in a six-inning contest as the Black Sox won 10-0.
Beste doubled and singled, and Ryken and Abe O’Brien each had two hits for Yankton. Easton Feser, Gokie, Johnson and Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Frick struck out six batters in the victory.
The Black Sox, 2-0, travel to Brandon Valley on Sunday.
S.F. East 9-4, White Sox 4-17
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton White Sox bounced back from an opening game setback to earn a split with Sioux Falls East in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
The White Sox scored six runs in the first inning on the way to a 17-4 victory in the nightcap.
Liam Villanueva went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Jack Brandt and Aiden Mulder each had two hits. Brett Taggart and Elijah Anderson each tripled. Dylan Howe, Kaden Hunhoff, Noah Hansen and Devon Coke each had a hit in the victory.
Villanueva pitched four innings, striking out three, for the win. Howe pitched two innings of shutout relief.
East claimed the opener 9-4.
For Yankton, Hunhoff and Mulder each had two hits. Brandt and Howe each added a hit.
Taggart took the loss.
The White Sox, 3-1, are off until a June 6 trip to Harrisburg.
Legion
Hartington 7, Ponca 1
PONCA, Neb. — Three Hartington pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 7-1 victory over Ponca in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Jaxson Bernecker went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Hartington. Kobe Detlefson also had two hits and two RBI. Breiton Whitmire also had two hits. Jaymison Cattau and Brady Hochstein each had a hit in the victory.
Matt Logue and Cole Jackson each had a hit for Ponca.
Lucas Wortman pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, striking out five, for the win. Bernecker and Weston Heine each struck out three in relief.
Hartington, 3-0, hosts Crofton today (Wednesday). Ponca hosts Pierce today.
Junior Legion
Brandon Valley 15-4, Yankton 5-5
BRANDON — Yankton bounced back from an opening game setback to win the second game 5-4 and earn a split with Brandon Valley in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Cohen Zahrbock and Owen Wishon each doubled and singled for Yankton. Trey Sager and Tyson Prouty each doubled. Easton Nelson and Frankie In’t Veld each had a hit in the victory.
Wishon went the distance, scattering three hits and allowing one earned run in the win.
Brandon Valley scored 12 runs in the fifth to win the opener 15-5.
In’t Veld had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Evan Serck had the other Yankton hit.
Sager took the loss.
Yankton will play in the Crofton pool of the Kyle Mueller Classic, beginning Friday.
Hartington 13, Ponca 4
PONCA, Neb. — Hartington scored in all five innings on the way to a 13-4 victory over Ponca in American Legion Juniors baseball action, Tuesday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Keyton Arens had two doubles and four RBI for Hartington. Breiton Whitmore, Jaymison Cattau and Sam Wiebelhaus each had two hits. Brady Hochstein doubled. Koby Detlefson and Maverick Heine each had a hit in the victory.
Five players had one hit each for Ponca: Trystan Bevelhymer, Connor Schamp, Bradley Lentz, Austin Dendinger and Caden Barclay.
Cattau pitched two innings to pick up the win. Jared Rutar struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of relief for Hartington. Dendinger took the loss.
Hartington hosts Crofton today (Wednesday).
Other Youth
Canistota-Freeman 16s 10, Letcher 0
LETCHER — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks opened the 16-under baseball season with a 10-0 shutout of Letcher on Tuesday.
Easton Miller and Rocky Ammann each had two hits for the Sticks. Evan Scharberg and Jackson Donlan each doubled. Luke Peters, Riley Tschetter, Sawyer Wipf and Tannen Auch each had a hit in the victory.
Tschetter picked up the win, striking out five in two innings.
The Sticks, 1-0, host Canova on Friday in Canistota.
Canistota-Freeman 14s 17, Letcher 8
LETCHER — Canistota-Freeman opened the 14-under baseball season with a 17-8 victory over Letcher on Tuesday.
The Sticks trailed 7-0 after two innings, then turned the tables with a 14-run fifth inning.
Hunter Nankivel went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for the Sticks. Domani Butler had two hits and three RBI. Easton Tschetter had a hit and three RBI. Alaric Knittel and Justin Escobar each had a hit in the victory.
Five different Sticks pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters in the contest. Tschetter and Tayden Kerrigan each had a team-high three strikeouts.
The Sticks, 1-0, host Canova on Friday in Canistota.
