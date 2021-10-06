The third-seeded Yankton Bucks will host Rapid City Central in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota High School Activities Association Class AA Boys’ Soccer playoffs. The match is set for Saturday, Oct. 9, with a 6 p.m. start time at Crane-Youngworth Field.
As this is a SDHSAA post-season event, Yankton School District adult and student passes will not be accepted. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
The soccer match will follow Yankton’s March To The Meridian parade and field competition. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the south side of Meridian Bridge and continue through downtown Yankton. The field competition will begin at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.