PIERCE, Neb. — Carson Noecker won in a course-record time of 14:58.58 to lead Hartington to a third place finish in the District C-3 Cross Country Meet, Thursday in Pierce, Nebraska.
The finish earns Hartington a berth in the Nebraska State Cross Country Meet, Oct. 22 in Kearney. Noecker is the two-time defending Class C champion.
Battle Creek won the boys’ title, 59 to 61 over Pierce. Hartington scored 69 points, edging out O’Neill (73), Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur (74) and Wayne (77) for the final team berth from the district.
Also for Hartington, Parker Albers finished in 17:47.19, followed by Cole Rosener (18:21.03), Alan Santiago (19:24.93), Lukas Wortmann (20:27.70) and Isaac Kuehn (20:42.18).
Bloomfield-Wausa was eighth with 129 points. For B-W, Addison Smith finished second in 16:47.91.
The Bloomfield-Wausa girls also qualified for state with a third place finish, beating out Hartington 54 to 65 for the final team berth. Pierce beat Wayne 33 to 41 for the title.
Bloomfield-Wausa’s Darla Nelson won the 5,000-meter race in 19:56.87, just ahead of Pierce’s Callie Arnold (20:07.42). Hartington’s Jessica Opfer (20:21.86) was third.
Bloomfield-Wausa’s Christina Martinson (21:50.76) was 14th, followed by Carrylee Martinson (22:18.53), Tiernee Freeman (22:34.830, Madie Ziegler (22:51.22) and Emily Woockman (23:34.03).
Also for Hartington, Ava Noecker earned the last individual qualifying spot, placing 15th in 21:55.35.
District D-2
PENDER, Neb. — The Crofton girls and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys punched their tickets to state with top finishes in the District D-2 Cross Country Meet, held Thursday in Pender, Nebraska.
Crofton put four runners in the top 10 to win the girls’ title with 10 points. Wisner-Pilger and Oakland-Craig were second and third, each with 26 points.
Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens won the individual title by over a minute, clocking a 19:02.46 over the 5,000-meter course. Junior Chaney Nelson of Oakland-Craig (20:12.95) was second, followed by Pender freshman Kairece Morris (20:36.05), Crofton freshman Rylie Arens (20:43.99) and Wisner-Pilger sophomore Alea Rasmussen (21:32.13).
Also for Crofton, senior Kiera Altwine (22:08.70) was eighth and sophomore Elizabeth Wortmann (22:24.47) was 10th. Senior Ashley Tramp finished in 27:43.57 for the Warriors.
On the boys’ side, LCC secured a state team berth with a third place finish. Norfolk Catholic (18) was first, followed by Stanton (38) and the Bears (42). Crofton (79) was seventh, Ponca (87) was ninth and Randolph (139) was 14th in the event.
Homer senior Grant Lander won the 5,000-meter event in 16:50.41, beating out Stanton junior Kolter Van Pelt (17:03.19). Seniors claimed the next three spots: Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond (17:12.32), Twin River’s Jackson Strain (17:21.38) and Stanton’s Abraham Larson (17:24.77).
LCC was led by freshman Preston Rose, who placed 10th in 17:54.42). Senior Dillon Olson (18:07.22) was 13th. Freshman Carter Korth (18:57.36), sophomore Tyler Olson (19:36.72) and freshman Koby Detlefsen (21:03.95) rounded out the Bears’ entries.
Qualifying individually, Ponca sophomore Brody Taylor (17:30.62) placed sixth and Crofton senior Austin Guenther (17:55.84) placed 11th.
The Nebraska State Meet is Oct. 22 in Kearney.
District D-3
AINSWORTH, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre senior Michaela Ravenkamp earned a state meet berth with her 13th place finish in the District D-3 Cross Country Meet, held Thursday at Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course.
Ravenkamp finished the 5,000-meter course in 22:37.3, leading the Cougars to a fifth place team finish with 47 points.
Host Ainsworth, led by a 1-2 finish from Katherine Kerrigan (20:09.1) and Emma Kennedy (20:18.5), won the team title with 16 points. North Central (21) was second, followed by Neligh-Oakdale (26).
Elkhorn Valley won the boys’ title, 21 to 24 over Ainsworth. West Holt (31) was third. Niobrara-Verdigre (101) finished in 10th.
Ainsworth senior Ty Schlueter won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:45.8. North Central’s Raden Orton (17:26.6) and Mason Hagan (17:45.4) were second and third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.