Area programs have continued to announce schedule changes, including some related to the poor weather conditions earlier this week.
— Due to COVID-19 protocols, Beresford has withdrawn from the Big East Conference girls’ basketball tournament, Jan. 28-30.
— Hartington Cedar Catholic will host Dakota Valley in boys’ basketball action on Friday. Start time for the varsity game is set for 7 p.m.
The game had originally been scheduled for Jan. 14, then was rescheduled for Monday. Both times it was postponed due to poor weather conditions.
— Due to Menno qualifying for the state one-act play competition, its basketball doubleheader with Irene-Wakonda on Feb. 6 in Menno has been adjusted.
JV games for both boys and girls will be played at 4 p.m., with boys in the old gym and girls in the new gym. Girls’ varsity will follow at 5:15 p.m., with boys’ varsity at 7 p.m.
The event will also mark Senior Night for the Menno girls’ team. Senior parents will be admitted free to the contest.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
